Molten Salt Solutions Secures $3 Million in Silicon Valley Seed Funding to Advance Adoption of Nuclear Energy

Funding to Commercialize Lithium Isotope Enrichment Technology

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molten Salt Solutions is pleased to announce the successful close of its Seed funding, securing $3 million from Silicon Valley firms Future Ventures and True Ventures. This investment will support the development of the company's first commercial-scale lithium isotope enrichment process.

Currently, there is no commercial source of enriched lithium isotopes, and conventional enrichment methods are not suitable for industrial-scale production. Molten Salt Solutions addresses this demand with its enrichment process, paving the way for a sustainable isotope supply.

As the world transitions to GHG-free energy sources, there is growing excitement around molten salt reactors (MSRs) and nuclear fusion as revolutionary solutions for clean energy. However, both technologies face unique materials requirements, particularly for lithium isotopes. Molten Salt Solutions' innovative approach to lithium isotope enrichment and production positions it at the forefront of this emerging field, addressing critical supply needs for these advanced reactors.

The Importance of Lithium Isotopes in Next-Generation Reactors

Lithium salts are important to many MSR designs. Enriched lithium-7 in MSR salt mixtures prevents the formation of radioactive tritium, making it a vital component for safer and more sustainable nuclear energy.

Lithium isotopes are also essential for fusion power, which is poised to revolutionize the global energy supply with abundant, nearly limitless energy. In fusion reactors, tritium fuel is produced from lithium-6. Enriching lithium-6 facilitates efficient tritium breeding, allowing continuous fusion reactions.

Paving the Way for a New Era in Clean Energy

Molten Salt Solutions developed and demonstrated the company's proprietary technology with SBIR funding from the National Science Foundation and in collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory. The company will use equity funding to refine its technologies and establish the first pilot production. These advancements will position Molten Salt Solutions as a primary supplier to the advanced nuclear and fusion sectors, facilitating commercial deployment of MSRs and fusion systems.

"Our mission is to facilitate a clean energy future by addressing the critical materials needs of next-generation reactors," said Dr. John Elling, CEO of Molten Salt Solutions. "We are grateful to our investors for their support and commitment to making advanced nuclear energy a reality."

"As believers that energy should be clean, abundant, and accessible to all, we're excited to be investors in Molten Salt Solutions, which will provide essential materials to fuel our future energy systems. The company addresses a critical need for both fusion and fission systems by cost-effectively providing refined lithium, thereby solving a key issue in the industry," said Maryanna Saenko, co-founder of Future Ventures.

About Molten Salt Solutions

Molten Salt Solutions produces isotopically enriched lithium and other key materials for advanced nuclear power, including fission and fusion applications. Through proprietary chromatography and metal salt synthesis techniques, the company enhances the safety and cost-effectiveness of nuclear energy production. The team's expertise in isotope enrichment supports the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources. For more info, visit www.moltensaltsolutions.com.

Molten Salt Solutions is part of the New Mexico Fusion Igniter consortium (fusion-igniter.org). Fusion Igniter's mission is to accelerate fusion technology development by supporting early-stage companies crucial to the fusion supply chain. Based in New Mexico, the consortium harnesses the region's proximity to national laboratories and research institutions, fostering innovation and workforce development in advanced manufacturing, AI, and energy technologies.

