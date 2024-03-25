Mom Favorite Brand Momcozy Showcases Cutting-Edge Products at Medtrade 2024

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtrade 2024 attendees looking for mom-centric products now have a new option on the Expo Floor, Momcozy. The mom-oriented, global brand is dedicated to providing moms with smart parenting solutions. Momcozy will feature interactive demonstrations at its booth to give attendees a comprehensive overview of its award-winning breast pumps and breastfeeding essentials. The brand is a global leader in breastfeeding solutions and support.

Momcozy Showcases& Cutting-Edge& Products at Medtrade 2024

Medtrade is the largest trade show for home medical equipment providers in the United States, allowing exhibitors to showcase the latest innovative home medical products, services, and new technologies to benefit consumers.

At Momcozy, moms always come first. The company's mission is centered on ensuring moms have everything they need to achieve their breastfeeding goals. Each breast pump undergoes months of rigorous research and user testing before it is released into the market, and most have won top consumer awards. Momcozy quickly became a beloved mom and baby brand, rising to no. 1 in sales. It's now a staple in the mom-and-baby space, with more than 140 registered trademarks, 100 authorized patents, 60 registered copyrights and 25 product awards as of 2023.

Momcozy will showcase its award-winning breast pumps at Medtrade 2024, including the M5 Wearable Breast Pump, which features the "baby mouth" design for painless pumping, and the S12 Pro Wearable Breast Pump, which features the DoubleFit™ Flange Tech to ensure high pumping efficiency. Momcozy's wearable pumps and mom-care products are extremely popular, and over 3 million moms worldwide support and endorse the brand.

Momcozy will be attending Medtrade 2024 from March 27 to 28, 2024, at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Be sure to stop by Momcozy's booth (#1444) to learn more about their hands-free breast pumps and other products designed to make motherhood easier.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom-care products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

