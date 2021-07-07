Mom Founded. Mom Tested. Mom Approved. Finally, CBD Safe for Your Family!

Fam Organics produces full spectrum hemp-based CBD oils and topicals. Elevated by the quality and governance, Marissa partnered with a farm in Colorado to ensure that products are single-sourced. Marissa uses her insights gained from years of investigative research in the hemp industry to monitor the production process, including third-party lab testing.

As a protective mom, daughter, sister and best friend, her favorite part about her entrepreneurial journey is demystifying common myths about CBD use and educating her customers on the benefits and applications for children and adults. "I won't create anything that I wouldn't give to my kids," she shares. Marissa has gone above and beyond to ensure that fellow mothers can give their best to their families with minimal anxiety, pain, & stress; many have affirmed their joy in using Fam Organics CBD as a safe product for their loved ones.

