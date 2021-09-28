Momar Awarded BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative Contract

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momar, Inc., a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals and solutions for industrial and institutional markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a one-year BuyBoard National Purchasing Cooperative agreement for custodial supplies & equipment. Contract 649-21 is available to municipalities, counties, schools, non-profits, and numerous public agencies nationwide.

The agreement includes thousands of solutions within the following categories:

Custodial Paper Products and Dispensers Custodial Chemicals Custodial Cleaning Supplies Custodial Chemical Dispensing Systems Floor Maintenance and Custodial Equipment Soap and Skincare Products Trash Receptacles Can Liners Disposable Food Service and Breakroom Supplies Custodial Safety Products Floor Mats Repair Parts for Floor Maintenance and Custodial Equipment All Other Custodial Products

"BuyBoard offers a way for its members to simplify an often-overcomplicated purchasing process and to receive additional savings at the same time," said Julian Mohr, Jr., CEO of Momar. "We are extremely pleased that Momar is now eligible to offer the BuyBoard service to school districts and other entities throughout the United States."

Ensuring quality products and fair pricing regardless of a buyer's size, BuyBoard offers its 8,000+ members a streamlined purchasing process, making it easier and more cost-effective to procure the items essential to their operations.

"We look forward to working with cooperative members across the BuyBoard network to help school districts, counties, municipalities and public agencies to meet their custodial supplies and equipment needs," said Chip Moody, Director of Sales of Momar.

For more information about Momar and its government solutions, please visit www.momar.com/government-solutions

About BuyBoard

BuyBoard is a national governmental purchasing cooperative who has contracts with approved local, regional, and national vendors for commonly purchased products, helping public schools, municipalities, counties, and all types of local government agencies and nonprofits receive the same or better pricing than they give their best governmental clients. For more information about BuyBoard, please visit www.buyboard.com.

About Momar, Inc.

Momar, Inc. is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and a one-stop facility maintenance solutions provider for industrial and institutional markets. Through Momar's divisions, the company specializes as a total solutions supplier and provides customers with virtually every product or service available in the areas of maintenance chemicals and equipment, lubrication, water and wastewater treatment, food processing chemicals, material handling, specialty hardware, industrial safety, and expert application services. For more information, call 404.355.4580 or visit momar.com.

Contact: Kendra Cato, Momar, Inc.

Phone: 404.355.4580

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Momar, Inc.