Momar Named Among the Best Companies to Sell for in the United States

ATLANTA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momar earned its second annual place in Selling Power magazine's list of 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2024.

"Our family business has always dedicated itself to providing the greatest opportunity for the best sales team in the chemical industry. We understand that our consultative, solutions-oriented sales force, supported by the flexible, customer-focused company behind it, is the tremendous value-add for our customers across the country" Momar CEO Julian Mohr, Jr. said. "Receiving this recognition for a second year from Selling Power is a wonderful reflection of our continued passion towards and for our sales organization. Our salespeople are the heart of our business family and the driving force behind our success, true since our founding in 1947. We are honored to be alongside some of the world's largest and most respected organizations."

Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise.

"As companies are dealing with the AI revolution while facing an uncertain economy, recruiting and retaining the top sales talent is critical for success. The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and have created sales organizations that excel in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their salespeople. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their outstanding cultures, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership and the introduction of process improving technologies.

All of this, combined, provides meaningful work environments that offer unlimited opportunities to win," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force" Gschwandtner continued.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

About Momar, Inc.

Momar, Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer of specialty chemicals and a one-stop facility maintenance solutions provider for industrial and institutional markets. Through Momar's variety of product families, the company specializes as a total solutions supplier, providing customers with virtually every product or service available in maintenance chemicals and equipment, lubrication, water and wastewater treatment, food processing chemicals, material handling, specialty hardware, industrial safety, and expert application services. For more information, call 404.355.4580 or visit momar.com.

