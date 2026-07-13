Momar Named Among the Best Companies to Sell for in the United States for a Fourth Consecutive Year

Momar is included in Selling Power's List of 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2026

ATLANTA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momar earned its fourth consecutive place in Selling Power magazine's list of 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2026.

Selling Power recipient since 2023

"Four years running now, and it still means as much as the first," said Momar CEO Julian Mohr, Jr. "That kind of consistency doesn't happen by accident. It comes from a sales team that shows up every day ready to solve real problems for our customers, not just sell them a product. We've built this company since 1947 around the idea that our people come first, and Selling Power's recognition tells us we're still getting that right. This one belongs to every salesperson, every district manager, and everyone behind the scenes who makes their success possible."

Selling Power's research team utilizes a comprehensive proprietary application process where they gather data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes and supporting sales teams

More than 200 companies were analyzed in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research that Selling Power continues to revise and refine each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from small to enterprise.

Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner weighed in on this year's list; "In the tumultuous business environment of 2026, the 60 Best Companies to Sell For have demonstrated remarkable success and growth by elevating their sales teams to new heights. These companies have invested in comprehensive training programs, cutting-edge tools, and supportive work environments that empower their sales professionals to excel. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration, they have set a high standard in the competitive world of sales."

You can view the full list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2026 here.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. They have also created The Sales 3.0® AI Powered Masterclass program, the perfect pathway to achieving personal professional growth and organizational revenue optimization. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

About Momar, Inc.

Momar, Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer of specialty chemicals and a one-stop facility maintenance solutions provider for industrial and institutional markets. Through Momar's variety of product families, the company specializes as a total solutions supplier, providing customers with virtually every product or service available in maintenance chemicals and equipment, lubrication, water and wastewater treatment, food processing chemicals, material handling, specialty hardware, industrial safety, and expert application services. For more information, call 404.355.4580 or visit momar.com.

Contact: Heather Bunting, Momar, Inc.

Phone: 404.355.4580

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Momar, Inc.