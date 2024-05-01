Momcozy Announces Collaboration with 1 Natural Way To Provide Accessible Breastfeeding Solutions For New Mothers

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, a trusted global brand specializing in solution-focused maternal and baby care products since 2018, has announced their collaboration with 1 Natural Way (1NW), a nationally recognized Durable Medical Equipment company catering to the precise needs of new mothers. This innovative collaborative partnership aims to provide mothers with easy access to free Momcozy breastfeeding equipment and accessories through insurance reimbursement facilitated by 1 Natural Way.



This first-ever collaboration between Momcozy + 1 Natural Way commences May 1, 2024, coinciding with the launch of 1NW's new platform. This game-changing platform will help facilitate the procurement of essential breastfeeding equipment and accessories. Momcozy's S12 PRO DOUBLE and M5 DOUBLE breast pumps will be the first products offered on the platform to new mothers at no cost, with reimbursement through various insurance plans.



The S12 PRO is free to all insurance plans and the M5 is 100 percent covered by most insurance plans verified by 1NW. These intuitively designed, mom-friendly pumps are designed to provide mothers with efficient and comfortable breastfeeding solutions.



This synergistic collaboration between Momcozy and 1NW represents a significant step forward in supporting maternal health and well-being for all mothers. By providing access to high-quality breast pumps and accessories through insurance reimbursement, the partnership aims to alleviate financial barriers and ensure that mothers receive the support they need during the crucial breastfeeding period.



The Momcozy + 1NW initiative reflects Momcozy's belief that every mother deserves comfort, support, and practical solutions to navigate the beautiful journey of motherhood with ease. With over 3 million satisfied customers across 40+ countries, momcozy.com offers innovative solutions to support mothers throughout their journey. From pregnancy essentials to breastfeeding aids and baby gear, Momcozy is committed to providing comfort and convenience, making motherhood a more enjoyable experience for all.



