Momcozy Co-Hosts a Cozy Baby Shower at Babylist Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy and Babylist co-hosted a cozy yet glamorous baby shower for a pregnant mom welcoming her second baby on November 13 at Babylist Beverly Hills. The expectant mom was joined by family and friends at the immersive Babylist showroom to celebrate the special occasion with baby shower games, refreshments, and gifts of love from Momcozy, the leading brand for innovative and cozy new mom essentials.

While guests looked on, the mom happily shared her baby shower gifts perfect for her future daughter. She was showered with a diverse range of Momcozy gifts perfect for new moms, including their Mobile Flow™ Breast Pump, FeedPal Lite Baby Bottle Warmer, Ergonest Maternity Belly Band, and other star products. Baby shower guests were treated to practical gifts as well, including cooling comforters and sound machines from Momcozy.

During the celebratory event, Momcozy debuted their two brand new baby strollers, the ChangeGo Baby Stroller and the ClickGo Lightweight Stroller. Just in time for outings during the holidays, these strollers were a hit with the mom and guests, who enjoyed checking out the distinctive features for each stroller.

The ChangeGo Baby Stroller is soon to be a favorite for moms of two who need a double stroller with ample storage and multiple configuration options. This versatile baby stroller grows with your family, converting easily from a single stroller to a double stroller and then a wagon. The ChangeGo supports 23 configurations in total - accessories sold separately. It provides a smooth, comfortable stroll for baby with its large 10-inch front swivel wheels and 12-inch rear wheels, and advanced suspension system with high-performance, shock-absorbing springs.

The ChangeGo's adjustable handlebar with 5 height positions makes pushing comfortable for parents of different height, and the innovative braking system protects shoes from scuffs and stains during operation. Its spacious Storage Basket is perfect for local shopping trips and supports up to 19.8 lbs.

The mom will enjoy the full-size, full-featured toddler seat that offers multiple adjustable positions to recline or sit upright. For newborns, the all-season bassinet with a firm, flat mattress keeps them cozy and protected with an extendable UPF50+ canopy for full sun protection, while side mesh panels improve airflow. Parents can stay connected with their baby through the peekaboo window. The ChangeGo offers uncompromised safety features, meeting ATSM safety standards and using OEKO-TEX certified fabric.

The second new stroller, the ClickGo Lightweight Stroller, is geared more for on-the-go use and perfect for jetsetting families. With just one click on the handlebar, it folds automatically and stands on its own, freeing up your hands for your little one or other tasks. The ultra-compact and lightweight fold makes it easy to store in the trunk of a car or the overhead bin of an airplane - perfect for upcoming Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel.

As new moms prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with their babies and their extended families, which often involves travel, Momcozy aims to provide a cozy outing solution for the holidays. These three solution-focused Momcozy products are perfect for moms constantly on the go. Whether it's a cross country flight or a long day with the whole family, these products help moms prepare for every possible scenario as they balance life and motherhood:

The Momcozy Mobile Flow™ hands-free breast pump is the perfect portable companion for multi-tasking moms as they juggle Thanksgiving travels and meal preparation, entertaining guests, and discreetly pumping. The Momcozy app enables mom to personalize pumping patterns so she can pump comfortably in their preferred way during Thanksgiving meal preparation.The app ensures privacy and convenience while having guests over, as well as a way to quickly record and monitor milk expression on the go. Moms can also set up personalized alerts and receive notifications via the app to stay on track.



FeedPal Lite Portable Bottle Warmer: safely warming or defrosting milk is no longer an inconvenience with the Momcozy FeedPal Lite Portable Bottle Warmer. This lightweight, cordless option easily warms milk in just 2 minutes, a stress-free way to keep your child happy during Thanksgiving outings. Its long battery life allows for extended use and provides peace of mind for moms on the go, while the rechargeable, battery-operated design makes it convenient to warm milk during holiday outings.



Ergonest Maternity Belly Band - The Ergonest Support Structure relieves back and hip pain as well as other common pregnancy discomforts with its ergonomic, breathable and skin-friendly design. Combined with the O-shaped molding to support the growing belly, this belly band gives pregnant moms freedom of movement while walking, standing and sitting during holiday celebrations and travel.

From baby showers to the holidays, celebrations can often be a stressful time for new and expectant moms. Momcozy hopes these baby shower and cozy outing solutions will provide thoughtful and helpful, time-saving solutions for the holidays and beyond. Purchase these Gifts of Love individually or as a bundle directly here.

Explore Momcozy's extensive full range of products for mom and baby to see how Momcozy can make every day comfortable at www.momcozy.com.

