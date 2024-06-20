Momcozy Introduces an All-New Hands-Free Bottle Cleaning Solution: The KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, a renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 3 million moms, proudly announces the launch of the KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer. This groundbreaking product offers a seamless, hands-free cleaning experience, expertly designed to save time and effort for busy moms. The KleanPal Pro not only washes but also sterilizes and dries baby bottles, breast pump parts, tableware, teethers, toys, and other essentials.

Revolutionary 3-in-1 Design

The Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer is a revolutionary 3-in-1 design that combines washing, sterilizing, and drying. Featuring 22 powerful spray jets to ensure a thorough cleaning every time, there are 12 directional spray jets to brush the interior of each bottle as well as 10 swirling spray jets to cleanse the surface.

Whether you need a quick wash (19 minutes) or complete sterilization and drying, this efficient bottle washer allows you to customize and combine four cleaning modes: Rapid Wash, Normal Wash, Sterilize + Dry, and Storage.

Safe, Smart & Hygienic Cleaning

The Momcozy KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer is safety-conscious and multi-use: moms can also safely clean their wearable and traditional breast pump parts. The effective steam sterilizing and drying process provides a hygienic and smart feeding experience for little ones with less time and effort.

The KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer conveniently holds up to 4 bottles from most major brands. Easily store bottles and other essentials in the washer for up to 72 hours after cleaning without worry. Momcozy uses medical grade H13 HEPA filters to remove 99.9 percent of airborne particles to ensure the safest cleaning and storing solution for the family.

Pricing and Availability

The KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer retails on Amazon and Momcozy.com.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

