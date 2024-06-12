Momcozy Introduces the Mobile Flow™ Hands-free Breast Pump

DENVER, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, a leading provider of maternity products and nursing care, revolutionizes the market with an entirely new product: the Momcozy Mobile Flow™ Hands-free Breast Pump. This innovative product aims to transform the breastfeeding process, making it not only comfortable but also incredibly convenient for mothers worldwide.

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has strived to create a seamless mothering experience, from pregnancy through the baby's first few years. Trusted by over 3 million mothers in more than 40 countries, the company has actively expanded its product line to meet their evolving needs. The Momcozy Mobile Flow™ Hands-free Breast Pump launch signifies a new chapter for the company, focusing on personalization and convenience, ultimately pushing the boundaries of functionality. This is a game-changer for mothers, both expecting and breastfeeding, allowing them to reimagine their breastfeeding journey.

The Momcozy Mobile Flow™ Hands-free Breast Pump features:

Cutting-edge Technology: The Momcozy Mobile Flow ™ Hands-free Breast Pump features a powerful third-generation motor and the Momcozy DoubleFit ™ Flange, ensuring effortless milk extraction and spill-free results, revolutionizing the breastfeeding experience.





Personalized Pumping Experience: With three modes and 15 intensities to choose from, mothers can customize their pumping sessions via the Momcozy app according to their preferences and needs. Two smart pumping patterns recommended by professionals further enhance efficiency and comfort during milk expression.





Ultimate Convenience and Mobility: Designed for modern lifestyles, the Momcozy Mobile Flow™ Hands-free Breast Pump offers innovative features such as a sealed milk collector to prevent messy backflow, ensuring hygienic pumping sessions anywhere. Its chic storage solution and wireless design provide mothers with unmatched convenience and flexibility, allowing for discreet and confident pumping on the go.

Anna Xu, a Momcozy representative, commented, "With the Momcozy Mobile Flow™ Hands-free Breast Pump, we expand our reach and empower mothers to make choices that allow them to embrace their individuality while breastfeeding. As always, the Momcozy Mobile Flow™ Hands-free Breast Pump prioritizes comfort and support, and we believe this product will solidify our position as the preferred choice for millions of mothers worldwide."

To learn more about Momcozy and the Momcozy Mobile Flow™ Hands-free Breast Pump, please visit our official website at https://momcozy.com/ and our story page at https://momcozy.com/pages/our-story

