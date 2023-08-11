Momcozy, the Leading Wearable Breast Pump Brand, is Hosting 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' to Educate and Empower Busy Moms

Reinforcing a commitment to breastfeeding mothers past World Breastfeeding Week 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, a trusted brand to over 2 million moms globally for its industry-leading wearable breast pump, is reinforcing a commitment to breastfeeding mothers with their 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' event. The event will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona tomorrow, August 12, to celebrate the success of World Breastfeeding Week. Upwards of 350 new moms are expected to be in attendance.

Momcozy 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' Event

Momcozy's event focuses on normalizing breastfeeding and empowering women by providing mothers with accurate breastfeeding information via an educational panel with certified, lactation consultants, cultivating supportive communities and delivering comprehensive maternity solutions through its products.

"Breastfeeding poses challenges beyond feeding for mothers," said a Momcozy representative. "As such, we want to lend our support beyond Worldwide Breastfeeding Week by giving moms empowering resources to help their journey, so they can be 'cozy' in every aspect of their lives."

Since 2021, Momcozy has collaborated with Arizona-based photographer Alicia Samone to unify breastfeeding moms and their babies through a powerful group photo where each mother is breastfeeding their child. It's a high-impact statement that moms should be able to breastfeed in public with confidence and assurance that the world supports them as they nourish their children.

This year, as part of Momcozy's expanded education initiative for breastfeeding moms, the event will include access to one-on-one sessions with professional lactation consultants, a certified panel of breastfeeding experts to answer moms' most pressing questions, news on the official launch of Momcozy's Breastfeeding Support Program, and more.

Attendees will also experience Momcozy's line of high-quality products first-hand; each designed to simplify every aspect of a breastfeeding mom's life, including:

Momcozy's range of hands-free breast pumps, featuring the versatile M5, efficient S12 Pro, and enduring S9 Pro, designed to offer moms the support at work, at home and on-the-go.

Products for the home, including Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor for constant, worry-free supervision, and its antimicrobial Natural Bamboo Diapers for reducing diaper rash and keeping little ones comfortable and happy.

Natural Bamboo Diapers Momcozy's top-rated nursing bras which allow moms to enjoy the best in comfort, support and convenience while nursing, pumping, or for simply enjoying their day.

Outside the event, Momcozy is an advertising partner of renowned pregnancy and parenting outlet The Bump, to reach parents on the topic of breastfeeding support and World Breastfeeding Week.

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere.

