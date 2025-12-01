Momcozy Unveils Holiday Collaboration with BIG HUGS Creator to Inspire Connection

The Limited-Edition 14-Day Bath Bomb Gift Set Debuts as the Centerpiece of the Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, the global femtech and maternal-care brand trusted by 4.5 million parents worldwide, today announced a heartwarming holiday collaboration with BIG HUGS, the beloved art IP created by illustrator Christopher David Ryan. Central to the partnership is the launch of the Momcozy × BIG HUGS 14-Day Christmas Advent Calendar Bath Bomb Gift Set, designed to bring comfort, ritual, and connection to families during the often hectic holiday season. Accompanied by an online initiative encouraging families to slow down and embrace more meaningful moments together, the collaboration reflects both brands' shared belief in the healing power of a simple hug.

Momcozy × BIG HUGS 14-Day Christmas Advent Calendar Bath Bomb Gift Set

The collaboration is deeply aligned with Momcozy's mission to support families through both practical products and meaningful emotional connection. Eden Cali, Global PR Lead at Momcozy noted, "At Momcozy, we believe a hug carries its own healing power. This partnership reflects that belief by encouraging families to be present with one another, to show affection freely, and to rediscover comfort in the smallest moments."

Research shows that nearly one in three adults goes several days without receiving a hug, underscoring how physical affection and emotional connection often take a back seat during the busiest time of year. Momcozy and BIG HUGS created this partnership to counter that trend by inspiring families to pause, breathe, and reconnect through small gestures of care.

As Christopher David Ryan explains, "The BIG HUGS character was designed to communicate one simple message: that hugs make the world a better place. A hug is a symbol for caring, support, and protection. Momcozy supports this goal in its own way as it wraps families in the care they deserve every day. Our collaboration is a toast to that warmth we share, and the simple hug that turns a house into a home and cuts moments into lasting memories."

The Momcozy × BIG HUGS 14-Day Christmas Advent Calendar Bath Bomb Gift Set serves as both the centerpiece of the collaboration and a symbolic countdown to holiday connection. Each set features 14 Christmas-themed bath bombs in playful seasonal shapes, paired with daily activity prompts inspired by holiday traditions from around the world.

The Momcozy × BIG HUGS Gift Set will be available for purchase on the brand's website from November 29 through December 24 on Momcozy's website for $34.99.

Momcozy Brand Ambassador Becca Kufrin also shared that, "I love the holidays, but they can quickly become hectic and chaotic. Every parent wants to make it perfect, but sometimes we forget what the season is all about, and that is love and connection. That's why I adore this collaboration with Momcozy and BIG HUGS. It's a small nudge to remind us to stop, set aside the to-do list, the holiday shopping, running from party to party, and just simply be together."

This partnership marks a heartfelt reminder to families everywhere: the best gifts of the season aren't wrapped—they're felt. A moment of shared warmth, a deep breath, or a simple hug can bring more comfort than anything under the tree.

