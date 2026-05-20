/C O R R E C T I O N -- Moment Energy/

In the news release, Moment Energy Solves the 'Safety Gap' in Second-Life Storage with World-First Certified Battery Intelligence, issued 19-May-2026 by Moment Energy over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should have been "Moment Energy Solves the 'Safety Gap' in Second-Life Storage with World-First Certified Battery Intelligence". The complete, corrected release follows:

Moment Energy Solves the 'Safety Gap' in Second-Life Storage with World-First Certified Battery Intelligence

With the world's first fully certified BMS for second-life applications, Moment Energy demonstrates that second-life batteries can meet the definitive safety benchmark required to launch the Era of Independent Energy.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Moment Energy, the global leader in EV battery repurposing, today announced a landmark achievement that removes the final technical barrier to the mass-market adoption of second-life battery storage. By becoming the first company globally to achieve UL 60730-1 functional safety certification for a battery management system (BMS) designed specifically for repurposed EV batteries, Moment Energy has created a clear path to permitting and regulatory standards for second-life BESS deployments.

This certification signals a fundamental shift in the energy landscape. Second-life EV batteries are a sophisticated, enterprise-grade asset. While the only option in the past focused primarily on creative ways to reverse-engineer the original BMS built for automotive purposes, Moment Energy's proprietary BMS proactively manages these batteries for performance and safety while respecting the IP of its automotive partners. This ensures that every kilowatt-hour extracted is backed by the same rigorous, independently verified safety standards expected by data centers, utilities, and the world's critical infrastructure.

Beyond the technical milestone, this achievement drastically streamlines the path to deployment for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. By setting the gold standard for functional safety, Moment Energy removes the insurance hurdles and permitting complexities that have historically slowed second-life project deployment in populated areas. This milestone reinforces Moment Energy's position as the only provider capable of delivering an affordable, reliable, and clean energy storage solution that meets the uncompromising demands of the modern grid, effectively solving the 'safety gap' that has relegated other second-life companies to the lab and finally bringing it to the front lines of the energy transition.

"For too long, the industry viewed second-life batteries as a safety 'wild west.' This certification reinforces our other safety certifications and proves that with the right technology, repurposed batteries can match purpose-built storage on safety, reliability, and performance," said Gabe Soares, Co-Founder and CTO at Moment Energy. This milestone gives customers, battery OEMs, automakers, utilities, and regulators the confidence to deploy repurposed EV batteries in critical infrastructure without compromise.

The certification strengthens Moment Energy's broader compliance framework alongside UL 1974, UL 1973 and UL 9540, providing third-party validation that can streamline permitting and approvals for commercial and industrial projects, EV charging hubs, microgrids, and data centres. More broadly, it provides a framework for how second-life battery technologies can demonstrate safety and reliability in line with evolving codes and standards, reducing friction for future projects across the sector.

It also establishes a certified safety foundation for Moment Energy's AI and machine-learning capabilities, enabling advanced optimization while maintaining independent verification of control over safety-critical functions. With this milestone, Moment Energy continues to reinforce its leadership in safe, scalable battery energy storage, extending the life of EV batteries before recycling and advancing the circular economy.

About Moment Energy

Moment Energy is the first and only company building commercial-scale battery energy storage from second-life EV batteries — fully certified across the UL safety stack and deployed in the field today. Our systems power data centers, hospitals, factories, and microgrids across North America, sourced from batteries already on the continent's roads, manufactured in Texas and British Columbia. Moment partners with major automakers, including Mercedes-Benz Energy, to put retired EV batteries back to work before they're recycled.

For more information, please visit https://www.momentenergy.com/

SOURCE Moment Energy