Momentive Software to Showcase Innovative Solutions at the ASAE 2024 Annual Conference

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Software (formerly Community Brands), today announced its participation in the ASAE 2024 Annual Conference. The event, set to take place from August 10-13, 2024, in Cleveland, OH, brings together association professionals, member partners and industry influencers for networking and uncovering new opportunities to fuel meaningful, lasting change across communities.

Momentive is committed to delivering solutions that transform the way associations and nonprofit organizations engage with their members, which includes technology to modernize workflows, diversify revenue streams and deliver exceptional member experiences.

This year at ASAE, attendees can visit the Momentive booth (#522) and learn more about the company's comprehensive suite of solutions designed to streamline operations, enhance member engagement, and drive organizational growth. Executives will be on hand to deliver personalized, product-focused workshops that showcase Momentive's newest investments across the company's association management software (AMS), learning management systems (LMS), career center solutions, and event management tools.

"Our new Momentive Software moniker reflects our commitment to innovation and our vision for the future of technology in the association industry," said Mike Henricks, interim CEO of Momentive Software. "Events like ASAE are so important as they bring together association leaders, customers, partners and industry peers in a setting where we can listen and learn from each other. Engaging in this type of environment directly impacts our research and development efforts. It helps us to make the right technology investments and provide even greater value so our association customers can transform their organizations and drive meaningful change."

Momentive will also host a special gathering at ASAE, Martinis with Momentive, on Sunday, August 11 at 5pm. All ASAE registrants are welcome to enjoy a happy hour of networking and fun as we toast to the exciting next chapter as Momentive and the opportunities that lie ahead for customers and partners. Members of the executive leadership team will be on hand to meet with customers, partners and prospects. To register for attendance please visit: ASAE Annual RSVP.

For more information about Momentive Software and our participation at ASAE 2024, please visit our ASAE 2024 Annual page.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 30,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries. Mission–driven organizations and associations rely on the company's cloud-based software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our solutions suite is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at communitybrands.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Williams

Momentive Software

[email protected]

SOURCE Momentive Software (formerly Community Brands)