MOMENTS OF MOTHERHOOD: NEW CAMPAIGN FROM MIXBOOK CELEBRATES MOTHER'S AND ENCOURAGES IMPORTANT CONVERSATION AROUND MATERNAL WELL-BEING

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixbook , the #1 rated photo book company, is honored to announce its partnership with Postpartum Support International and influencers Caitlin Stevens and Chelsea Bodie, known as Mamapsychologist , in commemoration of Mother's Day and Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

Moments of Motherhood Mixbook Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mixbook)

Through the " Moments of Motherhood " photo book collection, Mixbook is going beyond conventional Mother's Day gifting by fostering empowerment, gratitude, and essential conversations around maternal mental health while helping people create and gift photo books that help today's motherhood moments last a lifetime.

"As parents ourselves, we understand the incredible journey of motherhood, with all its joys and challenges. Partnering with Mixbook allows us to not only celebrate the beautiful moments but also shine a light on the importance of mental health for mothers everywhere," said Caitlin Stevens and Chelsea Bodie, the brilliant minds behind the Mamapsychologist social media account.

In collaboration with Postpartum Support International (PSI), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting maternal mental health, Mixbook pledges to donate 10% of profits from the sale of their "Moments of Motherhood" collection throughout May. This collection of 10 photo books, in partnership with PSI, was specifically curated to inspire, recognize, and celebrate the journey of motherhood, and contribute to maternal well-being.

"As an organization dedicated to supporting perinatal mental health, we are thrilled to partner with Mixbook for the "Moments of Motherhood" campaign. Together, we aim to raise awareness, foster important conversations, and provide vital support for mothers navigating the complexities of mental well-being. Through this collaboration, we hope to empower mothers to prioritize their mental health and feel supported on their journey through motherhood," said Wendy Davis, Executive Director of Postpartum Support International.

At the heart of this campaign lies Mixbook's collection of 10 curated photo book themes , each a unique and heartfelt gift for any mother, while also supporting a noble cause. From capturing the magic of pregnancy to celebrating milestones in parenting, Mixbook offers a diverse range of crafted-with-love books.

"Life as a parent is a whirlwind, filled with both exhilarating highs and challenging lows. Amidst the chaos, it's important to cherish the moments that make it all worthwhile," said Leslie Albertson, Director of Brand at Mixbook. "Through this campaign, we celebrate the journey of motherhood while providing care and support to mothers navigating the complexities of maternal mental health through our partnership with PSI, reaffirming our commitment to making a difference in the lives of mothers, grandmothers, dog moms, sisters and aunts everywhere."

With recent enhancements to Mixbook's customization tools and iOS mobile app, creating and gifting stunning photo books has never been easier. Plus, with discounts of up to 50% off, you can shower mom with love without breaking the bank.

This Mother's Day, gift with love and care, and join Mixbook in celebrating and supporting maternal health and the remarkable journey of motherhood.

About Mixbook:

Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book brand, makes it easy to turn your memories into beautiful photo books, cards, and calendars that bring you and your loved ones closer together. Our secret? The award-winning Mixbook Studio, an AI-powered creative platform with the best design choices and fun storytelling tools that are simple, yet surprisingly intelligent.

Co-founded in 2006 by Andrew Laffoon and Aryk Grosz, Mixbook has received more than 30,000 5-star customer reviews and partnered with well-known brands like Martha Stewart, Crayola, Hallmark, and PetSmart. Everything we do is driven by our mission to inspire meaningful connections and celebrate the people and moments we love. We're here to help turn memories into one-of-a-kind mementos that can be shared again and again, because life is better together. Follow our story at mixbook.com.

About Postpartum Support International:

Founded by a new mother in 1987 to increase awareness among public and professional communities about the emotional difficulties families experience during and after pregnancy, Postpartum Support International (PSI) offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs, situations, and audiences to give families the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. PSI offers support, resources, best-practice training and certification for healthcare professionals and volunteer coordinators nationwide and in more than 30 countries. PSI is committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring compassionate and quality care and support are available to all families. Need help? Call 1-800-944-4PPD (4773), visit postpartum.net, and/or download the Connect by PSI app.

