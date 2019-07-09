Momentum Adds Meri™ Wi-Fi Thermostat to Smart Home Product Line

Through Momentum's easy-to-use mobile app (supports iOS and Android), users have full control and visibility on the temperature of their home or office at all times, from any location. The mobile app also tracks and provides a room temperature history to help users discover ways to save on their utility bill.

"Momentum is committed to democratizing the Internet of Things by delivering reliable monitoring and home automation solutions to customers at affordable prices," said Jason Liszewski, Momentum vice president of sales. "We carefully monitor trends and listen to consumer feedback before developing any product. By avoiding the substantial R&D costs of original technology, we are able to provide competitive tech at lower prices."

Meri's schedule setting allows users to select target temperatures in custom time intervals to coordinate with their daily routine, seven days a week. With three different heating stages and two cooling stages, Meri keeps the programming of settings simple. Meri also lets you quickly and easily switch to ECO and Away modes to help minimize your energy usage when it's not necessary. These two modes set the thermostat to remain within a customized temperature range.

Built with a high-definition color display screen, Meri's modern and clean design is aesthetically more pleasing to the eye compared to conventional thermostats.

Part of Apollo Tech USA, Inc. and headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Momentum is committed to providing quality home monitoring and automation solutions at a price attainable for all Americans. Momentum was created to allow all consumers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with real time video monitoring, motion sensors and two-way audio, protecting the people and property that matter most. For more information, visit www.momentumcam.com.

