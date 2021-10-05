Momentum builds for IFS as major companies opt for IFS Cloud

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, has announced strong momentum of major North American companies deciding to upgrade to IFS Cloud™ since the solution was launched in March 2021. IFS has seen a fast adoption rate of IFS Cloud across all its core industries. Two standout companies that are upgrading to IFS Cloud are GED Integrated Solutions Inc and Monarch Landscape Companies. The two companies, who have been utilizing a previous version of IFS's enterprise software, explain the expanded business benefits that upgrading to IFS Cloud will bring to their businesses.



GED is a leader in the North American window and door manufacturing sector, pioneering the use of robotics, automation, and software technology in the manufacturing of windows, doors, and insulated glass. GED, whose advanced insulated glass, software, and vinyl fabrication equipment is used by 22 of the top 25 window and door manufacturers was previously using IFS Applications version 9. Now, with the company's recent decision to upgrade to IFS Cloud, the ability to use the open API functionality to integrate applications, including GED's own software process solution, the company will experience all the benefits of IFS in one seamless solution. Upgrading to IFS Cloud will further cut GED's time to value and help the company even better organize its field service technicians and support staff across every department.



"It was a lot easier to justify going to IFS Cloud knowing that it's evergreen and therefore no more recurring full upgrades," explained Brett Erway, IT Manager at GED Integrated Solutions. "Using the software's open API functionality will be big for GED and will help us stay current in our service agreements. Our employees can customize their own dashboards and workflows to access crucial data on any device, such as the status of their machine or parts order, allowing us to translate these efficiencies into delivering better services to our customers. Getting everyone to use the same data will be a game changer and we are excited to see how this will develop."



Monarch delivers its services to commercial property owners and managers, general contractors, homeowners associations, and municipal customers up and down the West Coast, Colorado, and Texas. It is a strong advocate for making sustainability and water management part of its landscaping services. The company wanted to further push its efficiency in capturing and analyzing data to drive decisions, hence the choice to upgrade. The security offered by IFS Cloud means end users can input and access information in a new Monarch data lake, thereby giving the company opportunities to pair the IFS solution with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).



Steve Pomush, Director of IT at Monarch, commented, "We want to drive tomorrow's decision using historical data. IFS Cloud will provide a direct feed into the data lake we're building out. Long term, the data will feed analytics, which can help us understand key market trends from overtime developments to the long-term price of fertilizer. This will influence our timely reporting and ancillary quoting, which will help us make faster and more effective decisions that directly improve our workflows and customer experience."



Cindy Jaudon, Regional President of Americas explains the growing momentum for IFS Cloud, "Our customers can see that IFS Cloud will reshape their service experience - by helping bring a better moment of service to the consumers they serve. Built on 100 percent open APIs, IFS Cloud will provide GED with the configurability they require and empower Monarch to make business decisions even more efficiently. These are just two examples of how IFS Cloud delivers the full spectrum of IFS capabilities in a single product with solutions tailored to specific industries and businesses."



