Momentum Builds for Motto Mortgage with 200 Offices Sold

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Franchising, LLC announced the sale of its 200th Motto Mortgage franchise since inception. Established in late 2016 as the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., the Motto Mortgage brand recently celebrated their best stretch of annual franchise sales ever, exceeding 60 sales during the trailing 12-month period ending June 30. This momentum is particularly notable as franchise sales efforts transitioned to a largely virtual experience during the second quarter.

The brand currently has more than 125 offices open in over 30 states.

In addition to franchise sales achievements, the Motto Mortgage brand has accumulated numerous accolades in 2020, including: being named on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®1 list, as a 2020 Top New franchise brand2, as well as a 2020 Fastest-Growing Franchise3, and as a Franchise Business Review Top 200 Franchise4 of 2020.

"We are enthusiastic about the expansion momentum of the Motto Mortgage brand, as well as the continued diversification of ownership across a multitude of leading real estate brokerage brands, and we plan to continue to invest in Motto's future growth and success," said Ward Morrison, President, Motto Franchising, LLC. "Two-hundred franchises sold is a huge accomplishment and major milestone for any franchise brand regardless of industry, but especially when you consider it took us less than four years to accomplish."

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," offers small business owners a meaningful way to diversify their revenue streams. With potential franchisees in lockdown during much of the second quarter of 2020, the countercyclical nature of the business model was on full display. Furthermore, as interest rates reached historic lows earlier this year, many Motto franchises saw meaningful increases in refinance business. The Motto Mortgage model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 125 offices open in more than 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

1Franchise 500® and category ranking based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 1,105 participating franchise systems.

2Motto Mortgage named a 2020 Top New Franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 255 participating franchise systems open for 5 years or less as of July 31, 2019.

3Motto Mortgage named a 2020 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise units added in the U.S, and Canada between August 2018 to July 2019 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of units lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,105 participating franchises across all industries.

4Ranking based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review between June 2018 and November 2019 from nearly 28,000 franchise owners for 307 US and Canadian participating franchise brands with a minimum of 10 franchisees. Motto franchise owner participation rate in the survey was 50.4%, and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey. "

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

