Momentum Builds For Stream Realty Partners As The Firm Strategically Positions For Exponential Growth

DALLAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, celebrates a remarkable milestone as it experiences its best year of growth and recruitment in its history. Founded in 1996 by Trammell Crow Company veterans Lee Belland and Mike McVean, the company reached new heights in 2023, showcasing its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

Embodying a people-first ethos, Stream has meticulously fostered a culture of purpose, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, propelling its recent growth with intentionality and foresight. Bolstered by a dedicated team of professionals, the firm's expansion has been both strategic and deliberate, cementing its position as a leading provider of creative solutions to existing and future clients.

Of particular note is the remarkable surge in recruitment, with the company's workforce expanding from 950 to more than 1,400 committed professionals in recent years. Under the leadership of President Chris Jackson, who now also assumes the role of CEO, Stream has experienced exponential and intentional growth while many of its competitors have contracted. Jackson's assumption of the new CEO position underscores the company's commitment to continued success and strategic development.

Following Jackson's appointment, Stream has further strengthened its executive team through key strategic hires. Ariella Middlebrook steps in as the new Chief Financial Officer, while Kate Lengyel assumes the role of Chief Human Resources Officer. These additions complement the existing leadership team comprising Adam Jackson as Chief Investment Officer, Blake Kendrick as Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Christ as Chief Information & Digital Officer, and Susan Bloomfield as Chief Marketing Officer. Together, they form a robust leadership core poised to drive Stream's continued growth and success.

Preston Young, previously at the helm of National Office Investor Services, has now stepped into a more expansive role as the National Head of Investor Services. This enhanced position entrusts him with the leadership and oversight of not just the office sector but also the burgeoning industrial sector. In this elevated capacity, Young will foster synergies between the two divisions, ensuring that Stream's offerings are not only comprehensive but also seamlessly integrated to deliver unparalleled value to investors.

In a strategic realignment of responsibilities, Houston Executive Managing Director Kyle Valentine will assume oversight for platform service verticals previously managed by Jackson, ensuring seamless continuity and enhanced connectivity across all service lines. With a focus on cross-marketing strategies and business development, Valentine will collaborate closely with his teams to drive innovation and capture new opportunities.

Stream remains steadfast in its commitment to agility, adaptability, and client-centric solutions, epitomized by its strategic expansion into emerging markets such as Nashville, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and Florida. The recruitment of seasoned market leaders and brokerage teams underscores the company's dedication to providing unparalleled service and expertise to clients across diverse regions. Since 2020 alone, Stream has recruited more than 100 new office leasing team members who have executed an excess of $4.7 billion in deal volume and 120 million square feet, as well as an additional 79 occupier services professionals, further fortifying its tenant representation business.

Innovative initiatives like X2, a hospitality-inspired property management service designed to prioritize customer satisfaction and help clients bring employees back to the office, further underscore Stream's commitment to delivering exertional value and staying ahead of industry trends. Recognized as the "Most Effective Property Management Program" by Commercial Property Executive, X2 exemplifies the company's dedication to excellence and innovation.

"Growing our business, identifying and nurturing talent, cultivating teams and leaders, strengthening relationships, and consistently delivering exemplary results for valued clients have been exciting to experience and a journey we've been proud of since our inception," said McVean, Co-General Partner and Co-Founder of Stream. "We're excited to see what the future holds for Stream, and we're confident that our employees will continue to lead us and our clients to attain even greater success."

Added Jackson, "As our clients' needs shift in the ever-evolving landscape of the commercial real estate industry, we will continue to strategically align—ensuring that we're doing everything we can to drive results and solve for their business objectives. People are our passion, and we believe that comes through in every interaction and transaction we're a part of."

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, including leasing, Legendary CX property management, tenant and landlord representation, capital markets, investment management and sales, development, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas and operates 15 core offices in markets that cover areas including Alexandria, VA; Arlington, VA; Atlanta; Austin, TX; Boca Raton, FL; Charleston, SC; Charlotte, NC; Chicago; Colorado Springs, CO; Dallas; Denver; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Greenville, SC; Houston; the Inland Empire; Irvine, CA; Los Angeles; Miami; Nashville, TN; Orange County, CA; Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Reston, VA; San Antonio; Tysons; Washington, D.C.; and South Florida. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,400 professionals and now completes more than $8.8 billion annually in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center transactions. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

