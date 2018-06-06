Momentum Launches Cori HD Smart Home Security Camera in National Safety Month

Observed annually in June, National Safety Month focuses on reducing causes of injury and death at work, on the road and in our homes and communitiesi. The Cori camera can be set up to cover any angle with the magnetic base and included mounting kit. Keep your home safe this summer by being able to see, speak and hear anyone in your home with Cori's built-in speaker and microphone. Real-time app notifications are triggered by any motion or audio, so users can take appropriate action from wherever they are.

"Home protection is a top priority that all home owners strive to take and with Momentum, that peace of mind can be achieved at an affordable cost," said Jason Liszewski, Momentum Vice President of Sales. "The Cori cameras allow you to view and speak to multiple parts of your home at the touch of your fingertips. With the ability to have eyes in your home 24/7, Momentum is the must-have home security solution for all."

The Cori is the perfect home security solution coming in a pack of two cameras to cover multiple areas of your home. Equipped with HD 720p resolution and infrared LEDs, the Cori camera can see clearly both during the day and at night. Live stream from your cameras anytime via iOS and Android mobile app and use the two-way communication feature to talk to your family, pets or any intruder.

In addition to smart alerts, the Cori camera can automatically record and save video of any activity to the secure Momentum online cloud, or microSD card within the unit. The Momentum cloud subscription service provides various plans for video storage on secure U.S. servers with unlimited video downloads. Users receive a free 30-day trial upon activation.

The Cori HD Smart Home Security Camera joins the Momentum camera lineup including the Axel HD Smart Camera, Aria LED Floodlight Camera and the Niro Garage Door Controller. Along with all Momentum Wi-Fi cameras, the Cori cameras can be controlled and viewed from the same mobile app, as well as other home-based consumer electronics from NEST.

The Momentum Cori HD Smart Home Security Camera is available now in a two-pack for $58 at Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

About Momentum

Part of Apollo Tech USA, Inc. and headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Momentum is committed to providing quality home surveillance equipment at a price attainable for all Americans. Momentum was created to allow all consumers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with real time video monitoring, motion sensors and two-way audio, protecting the people and property that matter most. For more information, visit www.momentumcam.com.

