Momentum Life Sciences Announces 2026 Impact Award Winners

Annual Recognition Shines the Spotlight on Three Outstanding Team Members During National Nurses Week

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's National Nurses Week celebration, Momentum Life Sciences presented its annual Impact Awards to three outstanding individuals: Tonja Guthrie, Virtual Nurse Educator, Aimee Johnson, Case Manager and Shari Mott, Field Nurse Educator. Momentum Life Sciences is a leading provider of patient and healthcare professional (HCP) engagement, providing empathetic support, enhanced by technology, to guide patients through the complexities of their treatment journey.

"This award highlights the remarkable work of our dedicated nurse educators and case managers who provide education and support to patients navigating challenging diagnoses or complex treatment regimens," said Brian Kielian, Chief Operating Officer, Momentum Life Sciences. "Bringing their expertise and compassion to every touchpoint, these winners represent the positive impact our teams create with every touchpoint, every day."

The Impact Awards recognize educators who were nominated by their peers with separate recognitions for case manager, virtual, and field-based roles.

Tonja Guthrie is a Virtual Nurse Educator known for her resourcefulness and deep compassion. According to peer nominations, "Tonja is great at matching resources with the patient's or caregiver's needs. She is known for thinking outside the box and finding creative solutions." Teammates added that "through attentive listening and compassionate care, Tonja fosters trust with her patients. "You can hear the joy she radiates in her conversations."

Aimee Johnson is a Case Manager whose colleagues describe her as "the best of the best." Peer nominations praised her ability to make patients feel "heard, supported, and informed," noting that "she communicates clearly, shows genuine empathy, and helps patients feel more confident in their treatment." Teammates also recognized her commitment to going above and beyond when challenges arise, turning difficult moments into positive experiences for the patient.

Shari Mott excels as a Field Nurse Educator covering a large, diverse territory. Her colleagues praise her unwavering patient advocacy and team spirit. Peers shared that, "Shari has an exceptional ability to provide education and support that truly empowers her patients. In every interaction, Shari goes above and beyond, ensuring her patients not only understand their treatment, but also feel confident in managing it." Another teammate reflected, "When I try to put myself in the shoes of a patient and ask myself, who would I want to help me? I think of Shari."

"The Impact Awards is a tradition we hold close to our company's mission and purpose. It's a moment to recognize talent and reflect on the core of what makes us different – our people," said Abby Mallon, Chief Patient Experience & People Officer at Momentum Life Sciences. "We're incredibly proud of the difference they make in patients' lives."

About Momentum Life Sciences

Momentum Life Sciences is the leading provider of patient engagement solutions integrating human connection, advanced technology, and real-world data to deliver holistic support in a personalized environment. Leveraging 30 years of experience in patient engagement, our OneVoice™ model empowers biopharma teams to optimize the right mix of interventions for each patient.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Johnston

Senior Director, Strategic Marketing

Momentum Life Sciences

(317) 805-6600

[email protected]

https://www.momentumls.com

SOURCE Momentum Life Sciences