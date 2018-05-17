Momentum Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller Brings Peace of Mind During Summer Travel Season

FBI statistics show $15.6 billion in property crime in 2016[ii]. While many homeowners lock the front and back doors, garage doors are often a softer target. The low-cost investment in a Niro system can bring peace-of-mind while away from home for extended periods of time. Real-time app notifications are triggered by any motion or audio, so users can take appropriate action from wherever they are.

The Niro Wi-Fi garage door controller mounts to the bottom of a garage door opener[iii] and allows users to live stream HD video on the Momentum mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. The app features an easy-to-use, tile-based interface with two-way talk capability. In addition to real-time notifications, the Niro can automatically record and save video of any activity to the secure Momentum online cloud, or microSD card within the unit.

"With home owners and renters more likely to leave their houses vacant during the summer months, Momentum is the reliable and cost-efficient option for securing an often forgot-about part of the home," said Jason Liszewski, Momentum Vice President of Sales. "The Niro allows you to view and control your garage anytime from anywhere using the Momentum mobile app, and remotely open or close the door for family, friends or deliveries."

The Niro Wi-Fi garage camera, along with all Momentum Wi-Fi home cameras, can be controlled and viewed from the same mobile app, as well as other home-based consumer electronics from NEST.

In addition to real-time video monitoring through the mobile app, Momentum offers users the choice to save recorded video on either a microSD card (up to 128GB) or in its secure online cloud. The Momentum cloud subscription service provides various plans for video storage on secure US servers with unlimited video downloads. Users receive a free 30-day trial upon activation.

Additional features of the Momentum Wi-Fi garage camera include:

720p HD resolution (720x1280)

110-degree viewing angle with 360-degree pivot hinge

Built-in infrared LED to see clearly during day or night

Motion and noise detection alerts

Dual band Wi-Fi support (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz)

Two-way communications

The Momentum Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller is available now at Walmart.com, HomeDepot.com and local Walmart stores nationwide.

About Momentum

Part of Apollo Tech USA, Inc. and headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Momentum is committed to providing quality home surveillance equipment at a price attainable for all Americans. Momentum was created to allow all consumers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with real time video monitoring, motion sensors and two-way audio, protecting the people and property that matter most. For more information, visit www.momentumcam.com.

[i] Remote garage door control through the Momentum app requires hard wiring the Momentum camera to the garage system.

[ii] Source: https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-releases-2016-crime-statistics

[iii] Some garage door models are incompatible. To check the list, visit https://support.momentumcam.com

