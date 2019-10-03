Momentum Raises Series A Funding

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum, the training company that meets the evolving needs of the growing tech and business community, announced today that it has secured Series A funding from the investment arm of Clarkston Consulting .

The additional funding will enable Momentum to continue to grow its student base, while investing in its commitment to provide tech and coding coursework to career changers and lifelong learners.

"Education must continually evolve to meet new and fast-changing demands of the global market for both job-seekers and organizations," said Jessica Mitsch, co-founder and CEO of Momentum. "We are thrilled to further our mission of supporting people with the skills they need to remain competitive. This is a tremendous next step for Momentum, and we are delighted to have visionary partners like Clarkston Consulting along for the ride."

"Technological innovation is changing the workforce so training opportunities need to evolve with it," said Tom Finegan, CEO of Clarkston Consulting. "According to the September 2019 jobs report from NC Tech, there are approximately 13,000 open technology positions in the Triangle region of North Carolina. Our clients need to reinvent how talent is obtained and how positions are filled. Visionary companies are deploying new and inclusive strategies to find, develop, and retain the best talent and Momentum will be a key part of that talent strategy," continued Finegan.

Offering full- and part-time coursework, as well as customized training for companies and organizations, Momentum serves as a vital community center for the Triangle's vibrant business and tech workforce. It was launched in Durham in 2017 by Jessica Mitsch and Clinton Dreisbach.

About Momentum

Momentum supports people and organizations with careers in technology through collaborative, relevant skills training with a focus on the growing technology needs in business and the modern workplace. www.momentumlearn.com

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the consumer products and life sciences industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. www.clarkstonconsulting.com

