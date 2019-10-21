Momentum Robbi Home Security Camera Now $38 at Walmart Stores

The Momentum Robbi camera comes equipped with a modern, sleek design, 130-degree viewing angle, built-in infrared night vision, and a microphone for two-way audio communication. Through the easy-to-use Momentum app (supports iOS and Android), Robbi users are able to view a live camera feed with audio 24/7 on their mobile device. Motion detection alerts and recordings are customizable through the app, providing users with smart alert notifications instantly.

"We are excited to bring the Robbi high definition camera into Walmart stores at an amazing price for everyone, just in time for holiday gift giving season," said Jason Liszewski, Momentum vice president of sales. "Consumers will have peace of mind knowing they can rely on Robbi to deliver instant notifications when there is any movement or sound detected in their home. With this price drop, consumers will continue to experience quality features but at an unbeatable price."

The Robbi camera is compatible with Google Assistant, and features a siren that can be remotely triggered to ward off intruders. Users receive FREE 24-hour video playback through the Momentum Capture cloud service with storage on secure U.S. servers. Alternatively, the Robbi contains a micro-SD card slot for local video storage.

The Momentum Robbi can be set up to cover any angle with its magnetic base and included wall mounting kit. It stands 4.5" tall and 2.5" wide.

Part of Apollo Tech USA, Inc. and headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Momentum is committed to providing quality home surveillance equipment at a price attainable for all Americans. Momentum was created to allow all consumers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with real time video monitoring, motion sensors and two-way audio, protecting the people and property that matter most. For more information, visit www.momentumcam.com.

