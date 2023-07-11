Momentum Sponsors Upcoming Cruisin' With Kiwanis Event

UTICA, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum, a web design and digital marketing agency in Michigan and a Kiwanis corporate member, announces its decision to sponsor the upcoming Cruisin' With Kiwanis® event. This event will take place at Safe Harbor Jefferson Beach in St. Clair Shores, MI, on Wednesday, July 26, from 6 to 10 p.m.

This four-hour event is organized and hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Utica-Shelby Township, a local service club that has been committed to enriching the lives of children in the Shelby Township and Utica communities for over 65 years. Attendees should expect an evening filled with fun, including a dinner cruise, live entertainment, raffles and giveaways, and a street magician, with proceeds going to Neway Works, a nonprofit organization committed to helping disadvantaged teens, and the Kiwanis Club to aid in its foundational pillars of Service Leadership, Mental Health, Hunger, and Literacy.

"Cruisin' With Kiwanis' is one of [our] Signature Fundraising Events of 2023," said Rob Peterson, President of the Kiwanis Club of Utica-Shelby Township. "Many of the community initiatives we support are dependent upon its success. Corporate Partnerships like the one we have with Momentum are critical to our club's long-term viability and the organizations we support. I would like to thank [our sponsors] for their commitment to changing the world, one child and one community at a time!"

Momentum's CEO and Kiwanis Board Member, Jimi Plouffe, is one of the many sponsors of this event. "Giving back to the community is very important to us at Momentum, and Kiwanis, in particular, holds a special place in our hearts."

Contact [email protected] to inquire about sponsorship opportunities or visit the Cruisin' With Kiwanis page to purchase tickets for this event.

ABOUT MOMENTUM
Founded in 2010, Momentum is a digital marketing agency providing custom website design and online marketing solutions (SEO and PPC) to small- and mid-sized businesses in many industries. Visit https://www.seekmomentum.com/ to learn more about Momentum's offerings or to request a proposal.

Contact Information:
Jimi Plouffe
CEO of Momentum & Kiwanis Board Member
[email protected]
586.871.6961

SOURCE MOMENTUM

