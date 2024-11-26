Momentum Technologies CEO Mahesh Konduru Named to ITAC 5 Committee on Critical Minerals and Non-Ferrous Metals

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahesh Konduru, CEO of Momentum Technologies, has been appointed by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to the Industry Trade Advisory Committee on Critical Minerals and Non-Ferrous Metals (ITAC 5) representing Momentum and the U.S. reusable critical minerals and metals industry for the 2022-2026 charter term.

"This appointment is an honor — not just for me but for Momentum as a whole," said Konduru. "ITAC 5 offers a unique platform to inform the policies shaping the critical minerals landscape, ensuring resilient, efficient, and sustainable supply chains. I am honored to bring my two decades of industry experience and perspectives gained via Momentum's innovative approach to this vital mission. Security of supply of critical minerals and metals is a bipartisan agenda that benefits the standard of living of US and global citizens."

The Committee members provide trade policy and technical advice, information, and recommendations to the Secretary and the Trade Representative regarding trade barriers, negotiation of trade agreements, and implementation of existing trade agreements, or in the development of U.S. trade policy as may be requested by the Secretary and the Trade Representative, or their designees, with regards to the critical minerals and metals sector.

Under Konduru's leadership, Momentum, a leader in processing and recovering high-purity critical metals and minerals, is poised for significant growth, building on its foundation of pioneering solutions like its Membrane Solvent Extraction (MSX) technology. This innovative process efficiently recovers high-purity lithium, cobalt, and nickel from battery waste and other sources. Momentum's modular, scalable facilities ensure decentralized, cost-effective operations, addressing both economic and environmental challenges in the critical minerals sector.

Konduru's distinguished career includes previously serving as CEO of ProSep, a global leader in water and chemical treatment technologies, and co-founding Altillion, Inc., an innovator in scalable mineral extraction. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron.

The ITACs are part of the USTR-led trade advisory committee system and further information can be found at: www.trade.gov/industry-trade-advisory-center [trade.gov] or www.ustr.gov [ustr.gov] .

About Momentum Technologies

Based in Dallas, Momentum Technologies is a lithium-ion battery recycling company that has developed a patented modular, scalable battery recycling technology in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Energy, Oak Ridge National Lab, and Halliburton Labs. The Company's Membrane Solvent Extraction technology has the ability to extract high-purity metals from battery waste at significantly lower operating and capital costs than existing recycling technologies. For more information, please visit momentum.technology .

