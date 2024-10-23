Momentum Technologies Unveils New Headquarters

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Technologies ("Momentum"), a leader in processing and recovering high-purity critical metals and minerals, celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters with state-of-the-art demonstration unit and research and development (R&D) laboratory in Carrollton, Texas on Tuesday.

Momentum logo Mahesh Konduru and the Momentum Technologies leadership team cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the new Carrollton R&D facility.

"Our new headquarters demonstrates Momentum's commitment to advancing critical metals recovery in a way that is both economically sustainable and environmentally responsible," said Mahesh Konduru, CEO of Momentum. "This is a significant milestone for our team, whose dedication made it possible. We remain focused on expanding our capabilities and delivering innovative, scalable solutions that address the increasing demand for clean energy technologies."

During the event, Momentum welcomed industry professionals, community leaders, and local partners to tour the facility and see firsthand how its proprietary Membrane Solvent Extraction (MSX) technology is transforming critical metal recovery. This cutting-edge innovation provides a sustainable and cost-effective solution for processing valuable materials, positioning Momentum at the forefront of the clean energy and battery recycling industries.

Since the company's inception, Momentum has consistently proven the simplicity and efficacy of its MSX technology across multiple scales. What started in a small garage has evolved into this state-of-the-art facility, where Momentum pushes the boundaries of membrane extraction for the recovery of critical minerals from waste. Beginning with lab-scale trials in 2021, Momentum successfully transitioned to a pilot scale in 2022, and today, its demonstration unit within the new facility processes 200 tons per year (TPY) with 98-99% purity—representing a 20x scale-up from the pilot phase.

"With rising demand for electric vehicles and battery storage, the need for efficient recycling solutions has never been greater," said Preston Bryant and Robert Miles, Co-Founders of Momentum. "Our modular approach enables us to refine materials close to waste producers, significantly reducing transportation costs and associated emissions. This facility represents the next step in scaling our technology to meet market needs while minimizing environmental impact."

Looking ahead, Momentum plans to expand its operations with a new commercial-scale facility in Ohio, set to open next year. This expansion will enable the company to further demonstrate the scalability of its MSX technology, processing larger volumes of critical metals while maintaining the flexibility and cost-efficiency that define Momentum's approach.

"As we continue to expand, our upcoming Ohio facility will allow us to take this innovation to the next level, supporting larger-scale operations while staying true to our commitment to efficiency and environmental stewardship," Konduru added.

About Momentum Technologies

Based in Dallas, Momentum Technologies is a lithium-ion battery recycling company that has developed a patented modular, scalable battery recycling technology in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Energy, Oak Ridge National Lab, and Halliburton Labs. The Company's Membrane Solvent Extraction technology has the ability to extract high-purity metals from battery waste at significantly lower operating and capital costs than existing recycling technologies. For more information, please visit momentum.technology.

