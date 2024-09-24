Momentum Technologies Welcomes Dorothea "Thea" Soule to Advisory Board of Directors

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Technologies ("Momentum"), a leader in the processing and recovery of high-purity critical metals and minerals space, today announced the addition of Dorothea "Thea" Soule to its Advisory Board of Directors.

Headshot of Thea

Soule brings a wealth of global experience across industries such as batteries, metals, recycling, and agriculture. With a proven record of growing businesses and leading high-performing teams, she will leverage her deep industry knowledge to help guide and shape the future of Momentum as it works to recover and secure the world's supply of critical minerals and metals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Thea to Momentum's Advisory Board," said Mahesh Konduru, CEO of Momentum. "Her expertise across departments and segments, coupled with her strategic leadership in organic growth and strong network in the industry, make her an invaluable addition to our Board as we continue to expand our capabilities in the critical metals space."

Soule has over two decades of experience in the energy and metals industries. She previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Ecobat, the world's largest battery recycler, where she led the lithium-ion recycling division and expanded its operations across the U.S., U.K., and Germany. Soule also held senior leadership roles at Biosev, a Louis Dreyfus Company in Brazil, where she gained a unique global perspective that will further strengthen Momentum's strategy.

"Thea's insights and operational expertise, particularly in scaling businesses in the metals and battery recycling sectors, make her an ideal addition to the Advisory Board," said Anthony Weiss, fellow board member at Momentum and Executive Director (USA) of TechMet, a major shareholder in the company. "We look forward to the impact her guidance will have as Momentum continues to drive innovation and sustainable solutions."

Soule received her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She also holds a B.S. in Neuroscience from Lafayette College.

About Momentum Technologies

Based in Dallas, Momentum Technologies is a lithium-ion battery recycling company that has developed a patented modular, scalable battery recycling technology in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Energy, Oak Ridge National Lab, and Halliburton Labs. The Company's Membrane Solvent Extraction technology has the ability to extract high-purity metals from battery waste at significantly lower operating and capital costs than existing recycling technologies. For more information, please visit www.momentum.technology .

