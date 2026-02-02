Momentus Technologies Announces AI-Powered Platform Enhancements for Venue and Event Operations

New capabilities bring intelligence directly into core venue and event workflows

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentus Technologies, the leading provider of venue and event management software, today announced new AI-powered product advancements designed to help venue and event teams reduce manual work, surface critical insights faster, and operate with greater speed and accuracy. This announcement represents the latest step in the company's platform evolution and continued innovation in the event management industry.

As venues face growing pressure to deliver more events and tighten margins with leaner teams, Momentus is accelerating its investment in AI-driven automation and analytics following a strong year of double-digit growth and increased customer adoption in 2025.

The wave of product enhancements includes AI-based Ask Mo, Momentus Analytics, and Smart Imports.

Ask Mo delivers AI-powered assistance that enables users to quickly get answers to operational and platform questions, access key performance and event data, and reduce reliance on internal experts and complex reporting.

Momentus Analytics provides built-in visibility into sales, revenue, pipeline, and space utilization, empowering teams to track trends, benchmark performance, and share insights without external tools or manual exports.

Smart Imports automates bulk data entry for event functions, helping teams set up events faster while improving accuracy through built-in validation and duplicate detection.

Customers with early access report measurable gains across the event lifecycle, including improved booking-to-execution workflows, stronger real-time operational visibility, and reduced administrative workload, enabling teams to focus on higher-value activities such as customer experience and revenue growth.

"Event teams are being asked to do more than ever with fewer resources," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus. "Our product strategy is focused on giving customers practical, high-impact tools that eliminate busywork, surface the right insights at the right time, and help teams operate with greater confidence and control. This launch reflects our mission to transform how venues operate day to day."

This launch marks the next phase of Momentus' broader AI strategy, with additional innovations planned throughout the year as the company continues investing in its modern, customer-driven venue and event technology platform.

