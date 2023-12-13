Momentus Technologies Names Jenn Keirnan as Chief Customer Officer

News provided by

Momentus Technologies

13 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

Appointment is in strategic alignment with Momentus' increased focus on enhancing customer success and maximizing customer lifetime value.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentus Technologies, the global leader in venue and event management technology, announced today the appointment of Jenn Keirnan in the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer. Keirnan most recently served as Executive Vice President, Professional Services and Support. In her new expanded role, Keirnan will ensure customers gain maximum value from their Momentus SaaS solutions. She will lead the development and implementation of customer-centric strategies, focusing on enhancing the customer's venue and event management journey, leveraging best practice insights and fostering long-term relationships.

Continue Reading
Momentus Technologies names Jenn Keirnan as Chief Customer Officer.
Momentus Technologies names Jenn Keirnan as Chief Customer Officer.

During her time at Momentus, Keirnan has made a measurable impact in creating a customer-centric culture by implementing key strategies to improve every touchpoint in the customer journey. In her short tenure she has successfully leveraged customer data and analytics to derive actionable insights, leading to higher loyalty, retention rates, and ultimately, increased customer lifetime value. Most importantly, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategies and operations to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Keirnan is a proven advocate and champion for customer experience. Before joining Momentus, she held leadership positions in high-growth SaaS environments at Khoros and OpenSymmetry where she demonstrated success in leading professional services and technical support divisions. Keirnan's years of expertise in optimizing processes, mitigating risks and maintaining a focus on delivering exceptional customer experience are invaluable assets in this new role.

"At Momentus, our mission is clear – to empower our customers globally to create extraordinary moments," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus Technologies. "This appointment underscores our fierce commitment to our customers' successful journey with Momentus and is a critical step in ensuring every touchpoint with Momentus exceeds expectations. I'm confident under Jenn's continued leadership and strategic vision she will maintain our relentless focus on driving best-in-class customer experience and be instrumental in delivering our customer-centric approach."

"Momentus is built on a set of core values and a company culture that places a significant emphasis on the success of its customers," said Keirnan. "I'm thrilled to be building on that culture to enable a successful outcome for all customers at Momentus."

About Momentus Technologies
Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 60,000 users in more than 57 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. The company's employees work across the globe in Momentus offices and remotely. To learn more, visit gomomentus.com.

email: info@gomomentus.com

SOURCE Momentus Technologies

Also from this source

Georgia Tech Athletic Association Selects Momentus Technologies to Streamline Event Management

Georgia Tech Athletic Association Selects Momentus Technologies to Streamline Event Management

Georgia Tech Athletic Association, a pioneer in academic and athletic excellence, has announced its selection of Momentus Technologies as the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.