Mommies. Daddies. Children of the World: An Official Statement from the Office of Saint Nick

Dec 16, 2020, 09:00 ET

THE NORTH POLE, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As I prepare for my much-anticipated trip around the globe, I'd like to make my first formal request: all I want for Christmas...is PANCAKES!

Cookies are Out, Pancakes are In. All Santa wants for Christmas this Year is: Denny’s Fluffy, Buttermilk Pancakes
Now, I know you all mean well when you place your snickerdoodles or gingersnaps or home-baked confectionary delights on a plate by the fireplace - but there are only so many cookies one-man can eat in a night. It's time for a change.  

I realize beggars can't be choosers and I hesitate to disrupt family traditions, but 2020 has been rough on us all.  I think my eight socially distanced reindeer and I deserve a little joy to end this year, a little self-care, a token of comfort in a sea of uncertainty. It's with this sentiment I ask that you kindly put away the cookies and instead leave me a fluffy stack of mouthwatering, perfectly golden, buttermilk pancakes.

As you can imagine, I have a little pull this time of year, so I partnered with Denny's to make it easier for you to leave a short stack by the fire.  Order anything from Dennys.com on Christmas Eve, and they'll include a FREE two-stack of their buttermilk pancakes.  Just enter the code "SANTA" at checkout so they know it's for me.

That's right, free pancakes! I realize you may be tempted to devour them before my arrival, but if you can't help yourself – please remember, I control the naughty and nice list!

Ho Ho Ho,
S. Claus

SOURCE Denny's

