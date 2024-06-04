Mom's Meals annual customer satisfaction survey sets all-time records

ANKENY, Iowa, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom's Meals® 2023 customer satisfaction survey set all-time records in many categories and revealed many happy customers. The annual survey was conducted by an objective third party and gathered feedback from over 1,200 customers from more than 30 states. To track and measure customer satisfaction, the survey gathered responses to rate overall satisfaction, service and customer care, meals and menus, packaging and delivery.

New records were set in:

Overall program satisfaction — 90% of customers were satisfied or very satisfied with the program. The top drivers of satisfaction include the quality and variety of meals offered and the fact that the meals help them eat healthier.

Customer Care — Mom's Meals achieved a 95% customer care satisfaction rating. There is a dedicated team ready to answer any questions customers have and can provide support in up to 170 different languages.

Packaging — Respondents noted the meals are packaged well with a satisfaction rating of 97%. Mom's Meals places a special focus on ensuring contents are assembled well to arrive neat and tidy for our customers.

Delivery Service — 93% of customers were satisfied with their delivery service. Mom's Meals holds employee drivers and delivery partners to high standards to deliver meals with care.

Along with new company records, those who are very satisfied or satisfied with Mom's Meals also have a 95% taste satisfaction rate for the meals they have tried. The meals delivered are created by professional chefs and registered dietitians. They create delicious and nutritious dishes that our clients love and support many chronic conditions. According to the survey, the top three meals are Salisbury steak, meatloaf, and cheesy chicken and broccoli.

"We are continuously working toward improving the lives of those we serve and the feedback we receive from these annual surveys helps us to innovate to meet their changing needs," said Chris Choi, Chief Executive Officer at Mom's Meals. "Our goal is to help customers preserve their dignity and independence while improving their overall health and well-being."

Additional results from the survey support this with 76% of respondents believing that their home-delivered meals are an important service that allows them to stay in their homes, and 92% are aware that they have the choice in their meal selections.

"It's been an honor to serve our clients for the last quarter century," said Choi. "We're committed to serving them for years to come and to delivering the high-quality nutrition and excellent service they deserve."

About Mom's Meals

Mom's Meals provides fully prepared, refrigerated, home-delivered meals through Medicaid or Medicare Advantage health plan benefits or for direct purchase. Mom's Meals delivers nationwide and offers many medically tailored options for different health conditions. Its long-term care, chronic care and post-discharge care programs allow clients to lead healthier lives while remaining independent at home. For more information, visit www.momsmeals.com.

