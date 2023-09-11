Mon Power and Potomac Edison Improve Wastewater Treatment Process at West Virginia Power Plants

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

11 Sep, 2023, 12:16 ET

Video and soundbites explaining the environmental upgrades are available for download

FAIRMONT, W.V., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of their commitment to minimizing the environmental impact of operations, FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison have begun construction on two projects that will improve the wastewater treatment process at the companies' regulated power plants in West Virginia.

The environmental upgrades at Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, Monongalia County, and Harrison Power Station in Haywood, Harrison County, will help Mon Power and Potomac Edison continue to support clean drinking water, agriculture and recreation in local communities while also meeting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's updated effluent limitation guideline requirements.

Currently, water from nearby streams is used to wash coal ash from the bottom of the plants' furnaces for disposal. When the projects are complete, the ash will instead be ground into smaller pieces and fall onto conveyor belts for removal. The new process will create less wastewater, which must undergo careful treatment before it can be safely discharged back into the river to ensure the protection of aquatic ecosystems.

"Moving the ash in a mechanical manner will reduce the amount of water that touches ash and then therefore needs to be processed at each plant," said Adam Hoalcraft, a consulting engineer at Harrison Power Station. "The project aligns with FirstEnergy's mission to protect and preserve the natural environment and to promote a sustainable future for the customers and communities we serve."

The upgrades include construction of conveyor belts that will transport coal ash to a new three-sided concrete structure on each plant's grounds. From there, the dry ash will be loaded into trucks to be taken to the companies' existing licensed disposal site nearby. The companies plan to finish the projects by the end of 2025.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved the projects in 2022 as part of a $142 million, multi-year environmental compliance program. The cost of the improvements is to be funded through a customer surcharge that will begin next year when the first project is completed.

The upgrades support the continued operation of Fort Martin and Harrison until their anticipated retirement dates of 2035 and 2040, respectively. The two plants generate 3,080 megawatts of power combined.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at mon-power.com, on Twitter @MonPowerWV, and on Facebook at facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in seven counties in Maryland and 155,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Video and soundbites explaining the environmental upgrades are available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Also from this source

JCP&L Joining with Community Agencies for Energy Assistance Days to Help Customers Pay Utility Bills

FirstEnergy Begins Upgrade of 20-Mile Transmission Line in Eastern Ohio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.