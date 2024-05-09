Monarch Alternative Capital Augments Business Development Team to Facilitate Ongoing Firm Growth and Expansion

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Alternative Capital LP, a leading investment firm with over $14 billion of assets under management, announced that it has added two senior professionals to its Investor Relations and Business Development team focused on Opportunistic Credit and Real Estate. These additions to the team will further support Monarch's long-standing relationships and cultivate new partnerships with first class investors globally.

Kristina Kuhnke joined Monarch as a Managing Director in the firm's London office to focus on international partnerships. Ms. Kuhnke brings extensive global relationships to Monarch, having most recently led the Investor Relations and Business Development team at RoundShield Partners, a European investment firm focused on asset-backed special opportunities. Prior to RoundShield, Ms. Kuhnke also held posts at Triton Partners and CQS in both New York and London. Ms. Kuhnke will be focused on further establishing Monarch's presence in Europe and growing the Firm's long-standing investor relationships. The recent addition to the London office further marks Monarch's commitment to our global footprint, international investment strategy, and strength of our investor base.

Roddy Conner joined Monarch as a Director focused primarily on Monarch's existing and developing real estate platform and partnerships. Mr. Conner is well-versed in the real estate asset class, joining from ACORE Capital, a commercial real estate debt manager, where he was Chief Operating Officer of Global Capital Raising and Investor Relations. Prior to his role at ACORE, Mr. Conner spent time at Bridge Investment Group and Brookfield Asset Management. Monarch has an established track record within the real estate asset class, having deployed over $13.5 billion in real estate and structured credit investments over the past 20 years, and launched its dedicated real estate platform in 2021. With the growing opportunity set within commercial real estate today, Mr. Conner's experience in real estate product marketing will play a central role in building out the firm's investing platform and developing new relationships with real estate allocators.

"Over the last few years, Monarch has grown significantly as we've built out our Opportunistic Credit and Real Estate platforms through continued capital deployment and strong investor partnerships," said Stacey Maman, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Client Partnerships for Monarch. "As we continue scaling each of these platforms in support of our long-term strategic plans, we are pleased to welcome Kristina and Roddy to the team. Kristina's and Roddy's deep roster of relationships and significant industry expertise will be tremendous assets to the firm as we pursue future endeavors."

About Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a global investment firm founded in 2002 with over $14 billion in assets under management. Monarch focuses primarily on opportunistic credit and real estate across various market segments and instrument types. Monarch draws on the skills and experience of its employees across its offices in New York, London, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.monarchlp.com.

