Monark Markets and Sydecar Launch Strategic Partnership to Offer Embedded Access to Private Company Shares for Brokerage Platforms

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monark Markets, a venture-backed, New York-based startup providing Alts-as-a-Service (AaaS) infrastructure, today announced its partnership with Sydecar, a private market infrastructure platform focused on venture capital investments. The partnership leverages Sydecar's digital fund admin and ledger capabilities, combined with Monark's API stack and alternative trading system, to deliver a holistic offering that covers the entire transaction lifecycle for investing in private company shares.

Monark and Sydecar's API-based solution offers brokerages an embedded private company investment experience, allowing brokerages to build their own user interface and user experience, and giving accredited investors access to private markets from within their native brokerage app. The team at MMM Securities, Monark's wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, has established partnerships with venture funds, private company secondary brokers, and marketplaces in order to access private company shares at competitive prices. Monark will facilitate secondary trading of Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) interests on the MMM Securities Alternative Trading System, potentially enabling liquidity for investors. Additionally, syndicate leads and issuers of private company SPVs will be able to leverage Monark's Issuer Admin Panel to originate and distribute private company SPVs to their own LPs and accredited investors in the Monark brokerage network.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Sydecar, and excited to be leveraging their best-in-class infrastructure to create and manage private company SPVs." - Ben Haber, Monark CEO.

Bringing alternative investments to accredited investors requires a robust capital markets infrastructure with a simple user experience, lower investment minimums, and access to secondary markets and market data. As incumbent brokerage platforms tap into the growing demand for alternative investments, offering a superior user experience becomes a key advantage for capturing more investor assets.

"As more companies choose to stay private for longer, the market for private company stock has become increasingly active, with many investors seeking ways to invest before a company's IPO. Simultaneously, many early-stage investors, such as venture funds, syndicates, and angels, are seeking alternative liquidity opportunities," said Nik Talreja, CEO of Sydecar. "This partnership provides the infrastructure that connects the two sides of this underserved and growing market."

In the future, Monark and Sydecar aim to use SPVs as a centralized system of record for private market investments, enabling a robust capital market ecosystem across various private asset classes.

About Monark Markets, Inc.

Monark Markets, Inc., founded in 2022, is a venture-backed, New York-based startup providing Alts-as-a-Service (AaaS) infrastructure. Monark's b2b platform allows other businesses to embed private securities into their customer experiences through a seamless API, handling the backend regulatory and operational complexities.

To learn more, visit https://monark-markets.com

About Sydecar

Sydecar is a leading private markets deal execution platform designed to streamline back-office operations for venture investors – automating banking, compliance, contracts, and reporting so that customers can focus on making deals and building relationships. Founded in 2021, Sydecar is on a mission to make private markets more accessible, transparent, and liquid by standardizing how investment vehicles are created and executed.

To learn more, visit https://www.sydecar.io/

About MMM Securities LLC

MMM Securities LLC (f.k.a ThinkTankTwo Securities LLC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monark Markets, Inc., is a FINRA -registered broker-dealer authorized to conduct private placements, retail mutual fund sales, and operate an alternative trading system. The firm is committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and meeting the regulatory requirements for its services. Check the background of the Firm or our investment professionals on BrokerCheck .

Legal and Securities Disclosure: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and expectations, subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and operational challenges. These statements do not guarantee future performance, and MMM Securities LLC undertakes no obligation to update them unless required by law. MMM Securities LLC membership with FINRA as a broker-dealer is for regulatory purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm's services. Operating as a broker-dealer, including conducting private placements and running an alternative trading system (ATS), involves significant regulatory oversight and risk. Private placements involve substantial risk, and investors should be prepared to lose some or all of their investment. Private placements are typically offered to accredited or institutional investors and may not be suitable for all investors. Customers should assess the suitability of these products before engaging in transactions. MMM Securities LLC is committed to fully complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

No Offer or Solicitation: This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction.

