Monash University, Australia's Largest University, Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS to Elevate Technology Operations

Modern technology platform to support institutional transformation

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading tertiary education technology solutions provider, today announced that Monash University, among the world's top universities with a global network of talent and campuses, will implement Ellucian Banner SaaS, a modern Student Management System. Monash University joins more than 1,600 institutions worldwide leveraging Ellucian SaaS solutions.

Implementation of the Ellucian SaaS Platform will facilitate Monash University's ongoing innovation efforts, contributing to a modern technology environment to further streamline operations and enhance the administrative experience for its diverse international community of students and staff across its campuses in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, India and Italy. The platform provides the ability to seamlessly integrate student administrative data across the entire institution, improving insights and reporting to enable more informed decision-making.

"We are thrilled to partner with Monash University, a distinguished leader in education and research that is committed to empowering communities to solve global economic, environmental and societal challenges," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With the Ellucian SaaS Platform, we will support Monash's mission by providing a trusted technology environment that powers the academic community to ensure students achieve their full potential during this time of change."

"Ellucian's Banner SMS platform is a cornerstone in the Monash University ambition to create a seamless experience for students from enrolment to graduation," Trevor Woods, Vice-President of Services, Monash University said. "Monash University is excited to partner with Ellucian to realize these possibilities."

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for tertiary education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

