MONDAY (2/12): Teamsters, California Elected Officials to Reintroduce Autonomous Vehicle Human Operator Bill

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

09 Feb, 2024, 18:04 ET

Teamsters Building on Last Year's Widespread Bipartisan Support for AV Safety Legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To protect public safety and good jobs, the Teamsters and California lawmakers will announce the reintroduction of the autonomous vehicle (AV) human operator bill at a rally on Monday, February 12, at 2pm PT. AB 2286, formerly Assembly Bill 316, requires a trained human operator behind the wheel of self-driving trucks weighing more than 10,000 pounds, putting safety first while preserving hundreds of thousands of good-paying trucking jobs. AB 316 was first introduced by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) in January 2023 and received overwhelming bipartisan support in the legislature, with more than 90 percent of the California lawmakers voting in favor of the legislation.

Since Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed AB 316 in September 2023, robotaxis have wreaked havoc on California streets, with one Cruise robotaxi running over a pedestrian and dragging her 20 feet in San Francisco. In the wake of this safety incident, the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into Cruise, while San Francisco has brought a lawsuit against the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for allowing for the expansion of robotaxis in the city.

Monday's rally is the latest escalation by the Teamsters to keep unsafe autonomous vehicles off our streets, protect good-paying union jobs, and ensure local communities have a say in AV deployment. Earlier this month, the Teamsters held a rally to announce the introduction of SB 915, a bill that would give California's local municipalities more authority over AV regulation. The growing statewide support for AV safety measures comes as Waymo seeks to expand its robotaxi operations in California.

***Please See Below for Details on the 2/12 Rally***

WHAT:

Reintroduction of AV Human Operator Bill, Rally for Good Jobs and Safe Streets

WHO:

Teamsters and elected officials, including:

  • Peter Finn, Teamsters International Western Region Vice President, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7
  • Chris Griswold, Teamsters International Vice President At-Large, President of Teamsters Joint Council 42
  • Lindsay Dougherty, Teamsters International Western Region Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 399
  • Julia Sandoval, Recology Driver, Member of Teamsters Local 350
  • Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D - Winters), Speaker Pro Tempore of the California State Assembly
  • Tom Lackey (R - Boron), Assemblymember for California's Fourth Assembly District
  • Laura Friedman (D - Glendale), Assemblymember for California's 43rd Assembly District

WHEN:

Monday, February 12, 2024, at 2pm PT

WHERE:

West Steps of the California State Capitol, near the California Peace Officers Memorial

1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

LIVESTREAM:

Starting shortly after 2pm PT on facebook.com/teamsters.

INTERVIEWS: 

Available upon request

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Media Contact: Sean Nesmith, (678) 467-4306, [email protected]
On the Ground Contacts: Trish Suzuki-Blinstrub, (650) 452-3109, [email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS APPLAUD L.A. COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR PASSING RESOLUTION IN FAVOR OF AV LOCAL CONTROL BILL SB 915

TEAMSTERS APPLAUD L.A. COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR PASSING RESOLUTION IN FAVOR OF AV LOCAL CONTROL BILL SB 915

The Teamsters Union commends the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for passing a landmark resolution in favor of Senate Bill 915 (SB 915),...
TEAMSTERS RAISE FUTURE STRIKE BENEFITS AT MOLSON COORS AHEAD OF TEXAS WALKOUT

TEAMSTERS RAISE FUTURE STRIKE BENEFITS AT MOLSON COORS AHEAD OF TEXAS WALKOUT

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced today it will increase future strike benefits to $1,000 per week for members of Teamsters Local...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Federal and State Legislation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.