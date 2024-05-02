SUNDAY: COSTCO TEAMSTERS TO RALLY IN VIRGINIA

O'Brien, Zuckerman to Join Newly Organized Costco Workers in Norfolk for Teamsters Solidarity Rally

NORFOLK, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rank-and-file Costco Teamsters, General President Sean M. O'Brien, and General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman will rally in Norfolk, Va., on Sunday, May 5, to commemorate the landmark victory in the city and champion union-wide effort to organize Costco workers nationwide.

On Dec. 20, 2023, nearly 250 Costco workers in Norfolk voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 822, marking the first group of workers at the wholesaler to unionize in more than 20 years. The Teamsters have since launched a massive organizing campaign to mobilize ahead of national negotiations at the wholesale retailer later this year.

Teamsters from across the country will be in attendance to show their support for Local 822 members currently in negotiations with Costco for a first contract.

The national master agreement with Costco impacts more than 18,000 Teamsters across the country and expires January 31, 2025.

WHO:

Costco Teamsters

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien

Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman

Teamsters International Vice President At-Large and Local 822 President James Wright

Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and Warehouse Division Director Tom Erickson

Teamsters International Vice President At-Large Juan Campos

Elected leaders and rank-and-file members of Teamsters Local 822


WHAT:

Teamsters Solidarity Rally for Costco Workers    


WHEN:

Sunday, May 5, 2024, 3 p.m. ET


WHERE:

Longshoreman's Hall (ILA 1248), 3300 E Princess Anne Rd., Norfolk, Virginia 23502


VISUALS:

Costco Teamsters in union gear, chanting while holding signs that read, "Costco: Do the Right Thing" and "Teamsters Solidarity" 

