Mondelēz International Joins Hedera Council to Accelerate DLT Adoption, Digital Transformation, and Improved Business Efficiencies

News provided by

Hedera

14 Feb, 2024, 09:01 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hedera Council, which stewards the Hedera open source, leaderless proof-of-stake public network, today announced that Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) has joined the Council. Mondelēz International is a leading multi-national food company with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. The company has operations in more than 80 countries, employing approximately 91,000 diverse and talented employees across its factories, offices, research & development facilities, and distribution activities worldwide.

As a member of the Hedera Council, Mondelēz International, whose mission is to empower people to snack right, is working to develop innovative, distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based solutions on Hedera, initially focused on digital transformation initiatives, supply chain management, and enriched business processes to enable enhanced customer experiences.

One example is showcased in Mondelēz's current work with SKUx, a rising fintech and payments platform company. SKUx and Mondelēz are expanding a customer service program enhancing consumer offer experiences by adding a near real-time, SKUx digital payment option alongside coupons, mailed paper checks, and vouchers. The next-generation use case leveraging Hedera will serve as the first real-world adoption of DLT to track the supply chain of consumer-packaged goods (CPG), digital payment-based offers.

The Hedera Council is a consortium of over 30 highly diversified organizations governing the Hedera network, a sustainable public ledger for the decentralized economy. As one of the largest snack companies in the world, Mondelēz International's exploration of DLT will further strengthen its ability to help customers on their digital transformation journey, with a goal to innovate customer engagement and increase business efficiency and sustainability through the application of Web3 and DLT technologies.

"We are excited to continue our commitment to digital transformation exploring distributed ledger technologies alongside Hedera," said Xiang Xu, Global COE Leader of Digital Strategy and BlockChain at Mondelēz International. "The potential to solve longstanding retail industry challenges for consumer-packaged goods companies and merchants is very compelling."

Bill Miller, co-chair of the Membership Committee for the Hedera Council, said, "Mondelēz International is a global food leader responsible for many of the food brands that today's consumers enjoy. We are excited to amplify their voice as part of the Hedera Council towards spearheading relevant business solutions for the greater CPG and retail ecosystem."

About Hedera
Hedera is the open source, leaderless proof-of-stake network powering the next generation of Web3. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, COFRA Holding, DBS Bank, Dell, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, Hitachi, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, The London School of Economics (LSE), Magalu, Mondelēz International, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Media Contact

[email protected] 

SOURCE Hedera

Also from this source

EQTY Lab Brings Open Source AI Integrity Framework to Hugging Face Community with Industry-First Native Hedera Blockchain Integration

EQTY Lab Brings Open Source AI Integrity Framework to Hugging Face Community with Industry-First Native Hedera Blockchain Integration

World Economic Forum Annual Meeting - In a groundbreaking move towards AI integrity, EQTY Lab, a leading responsible AI company, proudly announces...
Hedera Council Adds Hitachi America, Ltd. as Newest Member, Bringing Potential for Real-World Industrial Solutions Built on Hedera's DLT

Hedera Council Adds Hitachi America, Ltd. as Newest Member, Bringing Potential for Real-World Industrial Solutions Built on Hedera's DLT

The Hedera Council today announced its newest member, Hitachi America, Ltd. (Hitachi), which brings with it industrial solutions expertise. Hitachi...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Licensing

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.