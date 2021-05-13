Mondrian Shoreditch London to house world-renowned Chef Dani García's first culinary concept in the UK, BIBO

Located on the Lower Ground Floor of Mondrian Shoreditch, the latest property from Mondrian, a leading brand within the Accor group, BIBO will be three Michelin-Star Chef Dani García's fifth restaurant for the concept, joining BIBO Marbella, Madrid, Tarifa, Doha and Málaga. Each BIBO restaurant combines García's rich Andalusian heritage with the techniques and ingredients of each BiBo location to create dishes which are renowned and well-loved around the globe; BIBO at Mondrian Shoreditch will be no exception.

The lifestyle hotel, owned by The Reuben Brothers, will open its doors July 2021 following a major overhaul and complete redesign by award-winning London interior design studio Goddard Littlefair. This latest news comes on the heels of Accor's acquisition of sbe's hotel brands in Q4 2020 and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of one of the world's largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators later this summer.

Dani García notes, "It is an honor to open our first UK based restaurant alongside our amazing partners Accor and the Reuben Brothers, and we are excited to establish the property as the heart of the Shoreditch food scene. I have always been fascinated by the vibrant energy of London and look forward to seeing our most iconic dishes such as the "oxtail brioche" and "creamy ham croquettes" being enjoyed by this new public"

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer, sbe notes, "It is an incredible honor to work with Dani and his team to bring their tremendous culinary talent to our Mondrian hotel in London. BIBO will become a destination for Londonners and travelers alike. This is the beginning of our global collaboration with Dani which will bring his culinary concepts to our hotels across the globe."

Founded in Marbella in 2014, the BIBO brand is borne of Dani García's idea to create a casual concept with which to democratize fine dining in the form of a brasserie and a tapas bar, with each dish showcasing technique at the service of flavour, and an impeccable attention to detail.

From the menu, guests can expect BIBO favourites such as the Oxtail Brioche, a pulled oxtail brioche with thin mushroom slices, DG sauce and rocket; the Russian Salad with Quail Eggs, comprising potato, extra virgin olive oil mayo, tuna belly, fried quail eggs and garlic chips, and Freshly Made Guacamole, tableside in a molcajete mortar, with avocado, green peas, broken-up burrata, mint and nachos; dishes that have already become references of BIBO's cosmopolitan concept.

Inside the restaurant, Goddard Littlefair's specialist food and beverage division 'Epicurean' have curated a design scheme infused with light that uses a natural colour palette, achieved with light oak floors, soft clay rendered walls and reflective surfaces. Seating a total of 120 guests, including 20 on the Spanish Courtyard and 12 in the Private Dining room on the floor below, BIBO's interior will subtly reference Andalusia whilst complimenting the brand colours for BIBO Shoreditch through the use of rose-coloured handmade tiles, bordeaux red arched wall features and limed oak joinery. The furnishings will include antique tan leather and teal and rose fabrics, whilst light from the oversized rattan pendant lights will bounce between the polished copper walls.

At the central island bar, a statement mirrored raft and globe light are housed within a copper rod structure, a nod to the hot air balloon which features in other BIBO restaurants globally. The casual high tables have been designed for tapas service, situated in close proximity to the kitchen and with glass tapas displays. Outside, the Spanish Courtyard offers a Spanish haven in the heart of London, with bold red walls, hanging plants and wooden fans beneath a retracting glass roof.

The wine list has been created by Wine Director Rodrigo Gonzalez, who after beginning his career as Sommelier at the Ritz Carlton alongside Chef Martin Berasategui, joined Dani García's team in 2018 as Head Sommelier, whilst Bar Manager Manuel Valenciano, who joined Grupo Dani García in 2016, will be heading up the cocktail menu. The drinks menu uses typical Andalusian drinks as a reference but always giving them that special BiBo touch. Among them are sangria (with the choice of red or white wine), "Rebujito" and "El agua de Sevilla" / The water of Seville. There will also be different vermouth references, a drink that traditionally accompanies the aperitif and which socially marks the beginning of the weekend.

Address: Mondrian Shoreditch, 45 Curtain Road, London, EC2A 3PT

Opening hours: 7am - midnight

Website: TBC

Instagram: @BiBoShoreditch

About Mondrian

Mondrian is more than a hotel: it's a way of travel. Known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming it is a "must" destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Mondrian provides a playful framework so that guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Design is at the center of the Mondrian experience with hotels designed by some of the world's most famous architects and designers, including Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders. With five properties in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Doha and Seoul, the brand is on track to more than double its footprint by 2023, with upcoming openings in London, Bordeaux, Cannes, Australia's Gold Coast and more. Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. Learn more at MondrianHotels.com

About Grupo Dani García

Dani García Group is a young, fun and innovative brand that was created from the vision, love for cuisine, taste for things well done and other shared passions of Dani García and his business partners, Laura and Javier Gutiérrez.

Respect, loyalty, teamwork, creativity and the ability to generate synergies with different suppliers, in order to create new and more complete experiences, are their hallmarks of the Dani García Group. These values aim to surprise, fulfil dreams and, ultimately, make customers happy with the company's restaurant concepts and brands. Currently, the group includes the restaurants BIBO (Marbella, Madrid, Tarifa and Doha), Lobito de Mar (Marbella and Madrid) Leña (Marbella and Madrid) and La Gran Familia Mediterránea (a 100% digital brand with no physical restaurants).

