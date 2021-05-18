Monetary Metals Elects Simon Guenzl to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to announce the election of Simon Guenzl to its Board of Directors. Originally from Australia, Simon brings 30 years of experience in finance to Monetary Metals, including over 20 years in private-markets investing. Simon's areas of expertise include sourcing and structuring direct and fund investments, and raising institutional capital.

Simon Guenzl

Simon is a lawyer by trade and has an MBA from the Wharton School of Business. He started his finance career doing M&A on Wall Street. In the area of private markets, Simon has managed capital for a secondary-private-equity fund and a university-endowment fund, and currently manages capital for a family office, and has served on the boards of venture-backed companies and the advisory boards of private-equity and venture-capital funds.

"I've seen a lot of innovative businesses over the past 30 years, but when I first heard of Monetary Metals a couple of years ago, I thought that this was one the most innovative companies that I'd seen in financial markets. I'm honored to join the board, and look forward to helping the company achieve its mission."

The decision was unanimously approved during Monetary Metals' second annual shareholders meeting, hosted at the Galleria Corporate Centre in Scottsdale, Arizona. Simon joins Jim Brown, who was elected at last year's meeting, as its other non-executive board member. Both Jim and Simon became equity investors, subsequent to investing in the company's Gold Fixed Income offerings in 2017.

"I have the utmost confidence in Simon's ability and dedication to this enterprise," said Jim Brown. "His insights and experience in business development, operations and finance will be invaluable as Monetary Metals scales up."

Keith Weiner, CEO added, "Simon brings strategic knowledge and expertise to our board. His experience in the institutional capital space will help Monetary Metals achieve next level growth."

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally. The company's content is widely syndicated on gold, alternative investing, and mainstream sites.

