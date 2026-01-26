Monetary Metals Statement Regarding AgaBullion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals notified clients on Friday January 23 concerning the company's gold lease with AgaBullion Kiymetli Madenler A.Ş. ("AgaBullion"), a major precious metals services company in Turkey.

Monetary Metals & Co. | AgaBullion

Turkish government officials recently made arrests of principals at a company named "Aga Holding" over alleged violations of Turkish import and export regulations. They also arrested several senior personnel at AgaBullion, our lessee, and its affiliated company Aleks Metal Refinery. As a result, some of the gold leased to AgaBullion was seized by the Turkish authorities.

At present all other leased gold is properly in AgaBullion's accounts and has not been moved or seized. And all lease fees have been paid through March.

Mr. Weiner has met with AgaBullion CEO Sarp Tarhanacı and AgoOne CEO Gokhan Yilmaz in Dubai. They believe AgaBullion has been mistakenly caught up in this criminal and regulatory action and will be fully exonerated. Aga Holding is unaffiliated with AgaBullion ("Aga" is a common noun and honorific frequently used by companies in Turkey). AgaOne's corporate statement on this matter is available here.

Monetary Metals is working with lawyers in Istanbul to reinforce that legal title of all leased gold remains with its lessors and will engage the US Consulate to pursue the lawful return of the leased metal. Monetary Metals carries supplemental insurance on leased metals and will file claims when and if appropriate.

Further updates will be published on the Monetary Metals website as new information becomes available.

