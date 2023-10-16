Monetary Metals Leases Gold to Istanbul Gold Refinery

News provided by

Monetary Metals & Co.

16 Oct, 2023, 09:03 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to announce it has leased gold to IGR Metals Trading DMCC, a subsidiary of Istanbul Gold Refinery (IGR). IGR products are accredited as "good delivery" by the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association), and COMEX. IGR Metals Trading DMCC is a member of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX).

"IGR is an important player in the precious metals industry," said Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals. "With this lease, we are establishing that we are a global leader in gold financing."

Anna Dinzler, General Manager of IGR DMCC commented on the agreement, "We're pleased with our lease facility from Monetary Metals, and we regard them as a key partner in supporting our growth."

About Monetary Metals
Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally.

Contact:
Interested members of the press should contact us at: [email protected], or call +1 646-653-9729

About IGR
IGR Metals Trading DMCC was founded in 2011 and is a part of the Istanbul Gold Refinery (İstanbul Altın Rafinerisi Anonim Şirketi) group of companies, a multinational operation headquartered in Dubai, U.A.E. IGR's business is global in nature, ranging from gold sourcing, transportation, delivery to refineries, and selling finished bullion product in international markets. IGR DMCC has relationships with miners, bullion and scrap dealers, financial institutions, and industrial suppliers. Istanbul Gold Refinery, IGR DMCC's parent company, is accredited as "Good Delivery" by the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association), COMEX (the world's leading futures market), and the DGCX (Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange).

For more information, visit www.igrglobal.com

