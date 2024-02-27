Monetary Metals Partners with Local Bullion Dealer to Offer its Gold Fixed Income Products

Monetary Metals & Co.

27 Feb, 2024, 08:54 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to announce a partnership with local Nebraska based bullion dealer, Coinhuskers. 

Coinhuskers specializes in the buying and selling of precious metals bullion, coins, and currency. Located in Omaha, Nebraska, it has served its clients for over 10 years.

Monetary Metals, A Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold®
Monetary Metals, A Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold®
Monetary Metals Partners with Local Bullion Dealer to offer its Gold Fixed Income Products
Monetary Metals Partners with Local Bullion Dealer to offer its Gold Fixed Income Products

Coinhuskers CEO, Dave Peters said, "We're thrilled to be officially partnering with Monetary Metals. When I first heard about Monetary Metals a few years ago, I was really intrigued by the idea. I'm very happy to be able to offer Monetary Metals' gold yield products to our loyal clients. Earning interest on gold and silver makes owning precious metals even more attractive, and a true savings alternative to dollars."  

Coinhuskers will promote Monetary Metals' gold lease program which delivers a yield on gold, paid in gold, through their website, YouTube channel, and direct client referrals.

"Bullion Dealer partnerships are a key growth channel for us. Our products complement bullion dealer's offerings, provide incremental recurring revenue, and offer an opportunity to strengthen customer relationships," commented Greyson Geiler, Advisor to Monetary Metals.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). Additionally, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, such as the gold forward rate, serve as invaluable resources for gold investors and gold-utilizing businesses across the globe.

Contact: Interested members of the press should contact us at: [email protected], or call +646-653-9729

About Coinhuskers

Dave Peters opened his first bullion dealer business in 2011 in Idaho. Since then, he has settled in Omaha, Nebraska and has been operating there since 2014. Coinhuskers specializes in the instruction of buying & selling of precious metals, coins & currency. They also buy & sell rare coins, jewelry, watches, palladium, platinum, copper, currency (including foreign) and diamonds.

Contact:

Phone: (402) 517-2213
Email: [email protected]

