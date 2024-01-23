SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to announce an affiliate partnership agreement with a leading financial website, Physicians on FIRE.

Physicians on FIRE is a personal finance website created specifically for physicians—to help them reach financial independence and retire early by using free tools, and educational resources.

Monetary Metals Enters into Affiliate Partnership with Physicians on FIRE

Physicians on FIRE will promote Monetary Metals' products to its audience of over 40,000 licensed physicians. Physicians kicked things off by publishing an in-depth product review of Monetary Metals last month.

Dr. Nirav Shah, co-owner of Physician on FIRE, commented on the agreement, "When we first met Monetary Metals at FinCon 2023, we were intrigued with their product offering and thought it could be a hit with our audience. We did our due diligence, were pleased with the results, and decided to move forward. Precious metals investments were an underrepresented category for us. Monetary Metals' innovative offerings are a step above the conventional options."

"The agreement with Physician on FIRE reinforces the fact that Monetary Metals' products have a wide professional audience and broad appeal. There are many more partnership announcements to come," said Dickson Buchanan Jr. Vice President of Marketing for Monetary Metals.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). Additionally, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, such as the gold forward rate, serve as invaluable resources for gold investors and gold-utilizing businesses across the globe.

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube Channel

Contact: Interested members of the press should contact us at: [email protected], or call +646-653-9729

About Physician on FIRE

Physician on FIRE was founded by Leif Dahleen, MD, in January 2016 with a goal of reaching physicians who are interested in personal finance and are searching for a different path in life. It quickly became one of the most popular blogs for physician-specific personal finance and investing information. In 2023 Physician on Fire added three new partners – Jorge Sanchez M.D., Vinci Palad, and Nirav H. Shah M.D. Today, Physician on FIRE is a leading personal finance website catering specifically to high-income earners in the medical industry. We publish insightful and relevant weekly articles to help you build future wealth and confidently live the life you want today.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.