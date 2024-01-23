Monetary Metals Enters into Affiliate Partnership with Physicians on FIRE

News provided by

Monetary Metals & Co.

23 Jan, 2024, 08:42 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to announce an affiliate partnership agreement with a leading financial website, Physicians on FIRE.

Physicians on FIRE is a personal finance website created specifically for physicians—to help them reach financial independence and retire early by using free tools, and educational resources.

Continue Reading
Monetary Metals Enters into Affiliate Partnership with Physicians on FIRE
Monetary Metals Enters into Affiliate Partnership with Physicians on FIRE

Physicians on FIRE will promote Monetary Metals' products to its audience of over 40,000 licensed physicians. Physicians kicked things off by publishing an in-depth product review of Monetary Metals last month.

Dr. Nirav Shah, co-owner of Physician on FIRE, commented on the agreement, "When we first met Monetary Metals at FinCon 2023, we were intrigued with their product offering and thought it could be a hit with our audience. We did our due diligence, were pleased with the results, and decided to move forward. Precious metals investments were an underrepresented category for us. Monetary Metals' innovative offerings are a step above the conventional options."

"The agreement with Physician on FIRE reinforces the fact that Monetary Metals' products have a wide professional audience and broad appeal. There are many more partnership announcements to come," said Dickson Buchanan Jr. Vice President of Marketing for Monetary Metals.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). Additionally, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, such as the gold forward rate, serve as invaluable resources for gold investors and gold-utilizing businesses across the globe.

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube Channel

Contact: Interested members of the press should contact us at: [email protected], or call +646-653-9729

About Physician on FIRE

Physician on FIRE was founded by Leif Dahleen, MD, in January 2016 with a goal of reaching physicians who are interested in personal finance and are searching for a different path in life. It quickly became one of the most popular blogs for physician-specific personal finance and investing information. In 2023 Physician on Fire added three new partners – Jorge Sanchez M.D., Vinci Palad, and Nirav H. Shah M.D. Today, Physician on FIRE is a leading personal finance website catering specifically to high-income earners in the medical industry. We publish insightful and relevant weekly articles to help you build future wealth and confidently live the life you want today.

Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.

Also from this source

Swiss Portfolio Manager, Gefion Capital Launches Gold-Denominated Note to Invest in Monetary Metals' Gold Leases and Bonds

Swiss Portfolio Manager, Gefion Capital Launches Gold-Denominated Note to Invest in Monetary Metals' Gold Leases and Bonds

Monetary Metals is pleased to report that Gefion Capital AG has launched the Monetary Metals® Diversified Gold Income Note. The note seeks to deliver ...
Monetary Metals and DD Metals Enter into Gold Lease Agreement

Monetary Metals and DD Metals Enter into Gold Lease Agreement

Monetary Metals and DD Metals DMCC are pleased to announce they have signed a gold lease agreement to finance DD Metals' inventory and increase...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.