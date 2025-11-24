This collaboration marks a major milestone in Monetary Metals' global expansion strategy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals®, the global leader in delivering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold®, has announced a strategic partnership with Gullak, a leading Y Combinator-backed digital gold platform based in India.

Monetary Metals Partners With Gullak To Bring Gold Yield To India

Under the partnership, Gullak will deliver gold to Monetary Metals for its financing operations in India. It will also offer its user base access to gold yield through Monetary Metals' Gold Yield Marketplace® platform. This collaboration brings together Monetary Metals' global expertise in gold leasing and yield generation with Gullak's fast-growing digital offering and extensive reach among India's tech-savvy savers and investors.

"This partnership with Gullak is a major step in bringing our gold yield solutions to a key global audience," said Keith Weiner, Founder and CEO of Monetary Metals. "India is one of the world's most important gold markets, and Gullak's strong brand and digital-first approach make them an ideal partner. Together, we're helping Indian investors move beyond simply owning gold to earning a yield on it."

Founded in 2022 and backed by Y Combinator, Gullak has quickly emerged as one of India's fastest-growing digital gold platforms, making it simple for users to buy, save, and invest in gold seamlessly through its mobile app. The company will continue to focus on expanding its native app functionality while integrating Monetary Metals' gold yield offerings to provide new value to its users.

According to the World Gold Council's Gold Demand Trends 2024 Report, India recently surpassed China as the world leader in total gold demand (jewelry + investment + other sources), measuring over 800 tons of gold demand in 2024. That's over $100 billion at today's gold prices.

"We've been incredibly impressed by Monetary Metals' ability to generate reliable gold yields through a sound, transparent model," said Dilip Jain, Co-Founder of Gullak. "India sits on nearly $4 trillion worth of idle household gold. Even if a small fraction of this is productively mobilized, it could unlock one of the biggest capital inflows in our economy's history and help us reduce imports. Our gold-leasing innovation is designed to make that possible."

This is the fourth partnership announced by Monetary Metals in the last six months, and its first entrance into the major Indian market. For more information, visit monetary-metals.com.

About Monetary Metals®

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). Since 2016, individuals and institutions around the world have been earning interest in gold and silver every month through the Gold Yield Marketplace®. For more information, visit www.monetary-metals.com .

About Gullak

Gullak is India's dedicated gold savings platform, built to modernize how households accumulate their most trusted asset. For generations, Indians have saved gold through informal and fragmented methods; Gullak transforms this tradition into a seamless digital experience & is becoming the middleware of India's $100B gold market.

