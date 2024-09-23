Monetary Metals Welcomes Ronald-Peter Stöferle and Mark Valek to Advisory Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals® is pleased to announce the addition of gold investment experts Ronald-Peter Stöferle and Mark Valek to its Advisory Board. Both Ronald and Mark bring decades of experience in traditional asset management as well as precious metals investment and research. They will enhance the global expansion of Monetary Metals' Gold Yield Marketplace® platform.

Ronald and Mark are Partners and Fund Managers of the Liechtenstein-based wealth management firm, Incrementum AG. Additionally, they are the publishers of the "In Gold We Trust" report, a widely read publication within the gold industry and beyond, and thought leaders in macroeconomics, precious metals, and wealth management in today's economic environment.

Keith Weiner, Founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, expressed his enthusiasm:

"We are thrilled to have both Ronnie and Mark join our Advisory Board. Their understanding and expertise within our industry will provide invaluable insights as we execute our mission to unlock the productivity of gold at greater and greater scale."

Ronald-Peter Stöferle shared his excitement about joining the board:

"Monetary Metals is truly revolutionizing the way we invest in gold—offering unique and compelling opportunities to earn income on gold, paid in ounces of physical gold. I am excited to be part of a company that is advancing gold's role in the financial system and empowering investors to grow their wealth in gold."

Mark Valek echoed this sentiment, adding:

"I've long admired the work Monetary Metals is doing to bridge the gap between traditional finance and gold. It's a privilege to join their Advisory Board, and I look forward to contributing to their groundbreaking approach to gold investment and financing."

With the addition of Ronald and Mark, Monetary Metals is well positioned for continued growth on a global scale. For more information about Monetary Metals Board of Advisors, its products, and other company information, please visit www.monetary-metals.com.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). The company brings both sides together in its Gold Yield Marketplace® a platform where everyone can save, earn, and finance production in gold. The company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally.

