MonetizeNow Announces General Availability of Tax Integrations with Avalara and Anrok

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeNow today announced the availability of tax integrations with the leading tax provider solutions from Avalara and Anrok. MonetizeNow customers can now easily and correctly add sales tax and VAT to invoices based on their individual nexus.

Sandeep Jain, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MonetizeNow, said, "Ensuring tax compliance across multiple jurisdictions is a big headache for any B2B SaaS business. We are thrilled to provide the simplicity, flexibility and correctness of adding sales tax to invoices with the availability of these new connectors. We look forward to providing more such options to our customers across the world."

Margot Black, Finance Operations at Middesk, added, "Utilizing the integration with Anrok and MonetizeNow has helped ensure that we are registered in the appropriate States and remitting sales tax accurately with ease. The integration setup process was seamless and both Anrok and MonetizeNow were there every step of the way to ensure accuracy and that we completely understood the nuances of integration."

The unique connector architecture of MonetizeNow allows customers to shift between the different connectors, if needed.

More information about the connectors is available at https://docs.monetizenow.io/docs/anrok and https://docs.monetizenow.io/docs/avalara

About MonetizeNow

MonetizeNow, headquartered in Santa Clara CA, enables B2B SaaS Enterprises to dramatically scale up revenue by eliminating all friction in revenue operations through its unique Centralized Revenue Architecture that combines CPQ, Billing and Usage in one platform across all sales channels – web (PLG), sales-assist, resellers and marketplaces.

