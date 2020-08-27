Money Experience Summit 2020: Accelerating The Future Of Money

Participants can register for the event for free to hear from dozens of organizations driving the money experience, including Adidas, Bankrate, Betterment, BNY Mellon, Cornerstone Advisors, Dosh, Digital Growth Institute, Dwolla, Experian, KeyBank, M&T Bank, North Face, Origin Bank, FormFree, Regions Bank, SavvyMoney, SoFi, Synovus, TD Bank, The Financial Brand, UC Irvine, Umpqua Bank, and WaFd Bank.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the need for digital solutions, and organizations around the world are re-prioritizing their digital roadmaps to provide more intelligent, modern financial solutions," said Shane Evans, Chief Revenue Officer, MX. "More than 10,000 people will participate in the first annual Money Experience Summit to learn firsthand from the world's most iconic brands on how to deliver modern money experiences that empower their customers."

Newly Announced Money Experience Summit 2020 Agenda:

Mainstage Keynotes featuring Stephen Dubner , Host of Freakonomics and Co-author of Freakonomics ; Gabby Douglas, Olympic Gold Medalist; Alison Levine , First American Women's Everest Team Captain and Bestselling Author; and Frank Abagnale , Subject of Catch Me If You Can , Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention Expert; along with MX Founder and CEO Ryan Caldwell ; MX CRO Shane Evans ; MX CCO Nate Gardner ; MX CAO Jane Barratt ; MX VP of Marketing Ryan Nelsen ; and MX Co-founder and CTO Brandon Dewitt .

Customer Advocacy: 7 breakout sessions highlighting best practices in customer advocacy with speakers from AccountScore, CacheFlo, GoalSetter, UC Irvine, M&T Bank, and more.

Data & Insights: 13 breakout sessions focused on how organizations are using data and insights to deliver exceptional money experiences with speakers from Adidas, Betterment, Cornerstone Advisors, CCG - Catalyst, Celent, Hydrogen, and WaFd Bank, and more.

Digital Trends: 25 breakout sessions highlighting top digital trends with speakers from Digital Growth Institute, Dosh, Experian, Qolo, SavvyMoney, TD Bank, The Financial Brand, and more.

Market Innovation: 9 breakout sessions discussing market innovation with the top brands in the industry including Emprise Bank, FormFree, Members 1st Credit Union, Origin Bank, Regions Bank, Synovus, Umpqua Bank, and more.

Money Experience: 12 breakout sessions discussing how brands are delivering new, modern money experiences including Alliant Credit Union, Bankrate, BNY Mellon, Bumped, Dwolla, KeyBank, NorthOne, Simmons Bank , SoFi, The North Face and many more.

featuring MX product managers and customers discussing the products and solutions that power the money experience. 1:1 Networking Sessions with thousands of industry professionals discussing the future of money.

Money Experience Summit 2020 will be an unforgettable, two-day virtual experience dedicated to helping you power modern banking and data-driven experiences that will transform the future of money. To register for the free event visit: https://www.mx.com/summit/

About MX

MX, the leading financial data platform enabling organizations to develop, launch, and power new money experiences, is built on the belief that financial data should be accessible and actionable for all. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of tens of millions of people worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mx.com .

