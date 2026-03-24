Money talks: investor turnout to set record

BEIJING, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from China Daily:

The 2026 ZGC International Technology Trade Fair is set to open on Wednesday afternoon, poised to achieve its highest-ever investor turnout.

A staff member of iFlytek introduces a pair of artificial intelligence glasses to journalists at a booth in the ZGC International Technology Trade Center.

As it drives the development of a global "buy and sell" technology network, this year's fair will anchor itself in global sci-tech trends and ground itself in Beijing's strategic positioning and key industrial layout, holding more than 20 transaction and matchmaking events. Over 500 technology projects from across China and abroad will be presented, with registered investment institutions reaching a historic high, organizers said.

Following the "1+8+N" framework, the fair comprises one opening ceremony, eight signature events and multiple satellite sessions.

The opening ceremony will bring together a range of guests from global and domestic innovation hubs, including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Attendees will include scientific research teams, tech companies, industry leaders, technology transfer service platforms, venture capital institutions and science and technology parks. The event will feature the collective signing of a series of projects spanning technology transfer, investment and financing and ecosystem cooperation, alongside the release of talent development policies for the sci-tech service sector and the launch of the "blue vest" technology manager program.

The fair aims to strengthen the interconnection of global innovation resources, building a worldwide technology transaction network. It will deepen cross-border cooperation by hosting dedicated sessions for five key countries, including Switzerland and the United Kingdom, gathering technology managers and over 100 international guests to advance cross-border technology transfer. In upgrading regional collaboration, the fair will gather over 70 regional technological achievements through the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei tech transfer and matchmaking event. It will establish a "patient capital + scenario-driven" model and work with the Yangtze River Delta and the GBA to build an ecosystem for tech commercialization.

Eight signature events are to be held during the fair, including a forum on technology transfer with 50 participants; the annual meeting of a global technology manager network; a matchmaking conference for integrated innovation among enterprises of all sizes; dedicated sessions on technology transfer from universities and research institutes; a technology matchmaking session focusing on selected key countries; a conference on Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei technology transactions; a special session on major scientific achievements; and a district chiefs' dialogue session.

New on-site service formats will be introduced, such as a technology transaction "consultation room", the "blue vest" technology managers, the "achievement store" and a livestreaming channel for sci-tech transformation.

Compared with previous sessions, this year's fair will be more professional, far-reaching and impactful. Guided by industrial needs, it focuses on cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, embodied AI and life sciences, and taps into high-value resources such as national key labs and regional transfer centers.

"The fair will further highlight its role as an 'accelerator' and a 'bridge for connectivity' through prominent activities and innovative initiatives, creating a technology exchange event focused on 'buying globally, selling globally' and advancing international scientific collaboration as well as technology commercialization," said an official from the Beijing Science and Technology Commission and Administrative Commission of Zhongguancun Science Park.

The ZGC International Technology Trade Fair, an integral part of the Zhongguancun Forum, was first held in 2020. Focused on buying globally and selling globally, it aims to create a Beijing-based platform for global communication and cooperation, showcasing cutting-edge sci-tech achievements, and hosting supply-demand matchmaking, exchanges and negotiations. It is committed to building a technology transaction ecosystem and growing into a globally influential hub for technology transfer and trade.

The ZGC International Technology Trade Center, the venue for this year's fair, officially commenced operations on March 16. Jointly established by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission and Administrative Commission of Zhongguancun Science Park and other partners, the center offers a "full-chain, one-stop" integrated service system. This covers project aggregation, exhibition and road shows, technology assessment, transactions, scenario matching and venture capital. It has attracted more than 90 domestic and international institutions, providing support for the fair.

SOURCE China Daily